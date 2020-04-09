EMS
Courtesy Metro Creative Graphics

A motorcyclist died in a wreck Thursday night north of Conway, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said the wreck happened around 9:15 p.m. on Lambert Road near U.S. 501.

Tidwell said a 2005 Harley-Davidson was heading east on Lambert Road when the motorcycle "crossed the center line, ran off of the road to the left and struck a ditch."

The driver of the motorcycle was ejected and died in the wreck. The Horry County coroner's office has not released the motorcyclist's name yet.

Check back for updates.

