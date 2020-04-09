A motorcyclist died in a wreck Thursday night north of Conway, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said the wreck happened around 9:15 p.m. on Lambert Road near U.S. 501.
Tidwell said a 2005 Harley-Davidson was heading east on Lambert Road when the motorcycle "crossed the center line, ran off of the road to the left and struck a ditch."
The driver of the motorcycle was ejected and died in the wreck. The Horry County coroner's office has not released the motorcyclist's name yet.
Check back for updates.
#HCFR and @SCDPS_PIO crews were dispatched to Lambert Road and Smith Road at 9:15 p.m. for a single-vehicle motorcycle accident with serious injuries.Please avoid the area to allow first-responders to work. pic.twitter.com/6dm8oXHKyd— Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) April 10, 2020
