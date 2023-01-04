A motorcyclist from Little River was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 90 in the Longs area Tuesday evening, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The 52-year-old was operating a 2018 Indian motorcycle when it collided head on with a 2008 Chrysler coupe near Pint Circle about 5:35 p.m., said Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with SCHP.
The motorcyclist was traveling west on Highway 90 and the Chrysler, driven by a 57-year-old from Longs, was traveling east on Highway 90 attempting to turn left onto Pint Circle, Ridgeway said. The motorcycle then struck the Chrysler head on, he said.
The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital and later died, Ridgeway said. The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the victim at this time.
The collision is under investigation by the SCHP.
