A motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 17 in the Myrtle Beach area on Saturday evening, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
A motorcyclist operating a 2003 Harley Davidson died at the scene after driving into the median and striking the curb, said Master Trooper David Jones with SCHP. The motorcyclist was ejected and died at the scene, Jones said.
The collision happened on U.S. 17 near Hilton Road, just north of Myrtle Beach city limits, Jones said.
Jones said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.
The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
