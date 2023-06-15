The mother of Baby Boy Horry was sentenced to four years in prison on Thursday afternoon months after she pled guilty to manslaughter.
After hearing from the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor's Office and the defense attorney, Judge Paul Burch sentenced Jennifer Sahr to ten years in prison, suspended to four years in an Horry County courtroom. Burch said she will get credit for time served while on house arrest.
Sahr will also have to pay about $1,700 in restitution for the cost of the autopsy.
Chief Deputy Solicitor Scott Hixson said the state recommended two to 30 years in prison, which is what the manslaughter charge carries.
Sahr's attorney Morgan Martin asked the judge to give her probation, arguing there is no evidence the baby was alive when left in the woods along Meadowbrook Road off S.C. 544.
"Otherwise we'd be here for another crime," Martin said.
The recommended sentence from the state seemed "absolutely crazy," Martin said.
"It's a waste every day that she sits in jail," he said.
In September, Sahr pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
"I'm solely standing here by the grace of God," she said at the time. "I prayed for strength to be able to talk today. All I wanted to project to every single person in this courtroom is 'I'm sorry.'"
On Dec. 4, 2008, five line workers from Horry Electric were clearing the right-of-way along Meadowbrook Road when they found a cardboard box with a baby inside.
The baby became known as Baby Boy Horry, and for more than a decade it was a mystery who left him there. The Horry County Coroner's Office and the Myrtle Beach chapter of the Rolling Thunder motorcycle club held memorial services for the baby every year. Baby Boy Horry is buried at Hillcrest Cemetery in Conway.
Advances in DNA technology and the popularity of non-forensic genealogy databases like 23andMe finally gave investigators their first lead. In 2020, investigators used a genealogy lab to generate leads on who the baby's father could be.
This led to identifying the child's father, Ronald Woodham. Police approached him in February 2020.
"The day I was informed of my son's existence and murder, my world stopped spinning; I was in complete shock and full of every emotion imaginable," Woodham told the court in September. "I've questioned God. Why him? And why me?"
Woodham, a stepfather, has no biological children of his own, but not by choice, he said in court last year.
Had he known his then-girlfriend was pregnant, he said, "I would have spoke with her and tried to work with her and definitely been there for that baby."
Sahr, now a mother of two young daughters, was arrested in March 2020 hours after police named her as the infant's mother.
After the sentencing, Sahr was taken back into custody. She will spend time in the South Carolina Department of Corrections, though, depending on her behavior and receiving credit for time served on house arrest, she will not spend the full four years in prison.
