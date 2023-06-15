The mother of Baby Boy Horry was sentenced to four years in prison on Thursday afternoon months after she pled guilty to manslaughter.

After hearing from the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor's Office and the defense attorney, Judge Paul Burch sentenced Jennifer Sahr to ten years in prison, suspended to four years in an Horry County courtroom. Burch said she will get credit for time served while on house arrest.

Sahr will also have to pay about $1,700 in restitution for the cost of the autopsy.

Chief Deputy Solicitor Scott Hixson said the state recommended two to 30 years in prison, which is what the manslaughter charge carries.

Sahr's attorney Morgan Martin asked the judge to give her probation, arguing there is no evidence the baby was alive when left in the woods along Meadowbrook Road off S.C. 544.

"Otherwise we'd be here for another crime," Martin said.

The recommended sentence from the state seemed "absolutely crazy," Martin said.

"It's a waste every day that she sits in jail," he said.

In September, Sahr pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

"I'm solely standing here by the grace of God," she said at the time. "I prayed for strength to be able to talk today. All I wanted to project to every single person in this courtroom is 'I'm sorry.'"

On Dec. 4, 2008, five line workers from Horry Electric were clearing the right-of-way along Meadowbrook Road when they found a cardboard box with a baby inside.

The baby became known as Baby Boy Horry, and for more than a decade it was a mystery who left him there. The Horry County Coroner's Office and the Myrtle Beach chapter of the Rolling Thunder motorcycle club held memorial services for the baby every year. Baby Boy Horry is buried at Hillcrest Cemetery in Conway.

Advances in DNA technology and the popularity of non-forensic genealogy databases like 23andMe finally gave investigators their first lead. In 2020, investigators used a genealogy lab to generate leads on who the baby's father could be.