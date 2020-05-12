The Surfside Beach Town Council on Monday voted to allow contractors 30 more days to bid on reconstruction of the town fishing pier wrecked by Hurricane Matthew in 2016.
“We believe that there will be better bids, more competitive bids and better pricing for the town if they’re given more time,” said Jonathan Sigman with Collins Engineers during an emergency town council meeting held via conference call. “Absolutely we feel it will help.”
The council also voted to establish an independent committee to evaluate bids’ compliance with the town’s specifications for the pier project and quality of proposals received.
Councilman Michael Drake said he wasn’t questioning the expertise of architects and engineers working with the town, but feels it's important to receive a third party's opinion.
Now, bids are due by 2 p.m. on June 11 instead of that same time today, May 12.
Mayor Bob Hellyer said he called for Monday’s emergency meeting after a planned bidder raised concern over an addendum related to the project being issued May 7, just days before the original due date.
The concern was there wasn’t enough time to consider the new information and adjust the proposal.
Hellyer emailed council members with his concern and proposed the meeting, and five council members said they weren't opposed to it.
During the meeting, town leaders questioned why any changes to bid specifications would be made at all, particularly days before the original due date.
Troy Roehm with the architecture firm LS3P said changes have included clarifications and removing an item that was duplicated to clear up confusion. An addendum issued last month included additional drawings.
“There’s not a whole lot of just changing things for no reason,” he said. “We’re trying to clarify what the bidders are asking.”
Sigman said the May 7 addendum was mainly comprised of responses to questions that came up during the bidding process.
The plan has been to construct the new pier using concrete.
Now, an alternative option for contractors sees use of steel piles.
“Those piles that we’re talking about are the ones over the water,” Sigman said. “The ones on the land side will still be concrete as has been designed since day one, no matter what option is chosen.”
The alternate option would simplify construction, Sigman said.
“The geotechnical constraints on this project were things that were beyond what we’ve seen and actually beyond even what the geotechnical engineer has seen before,” he said. “It’s a very difficult area to build a heavy pier on, so we just wanted to give another option because we think it’s probably going to be the more cost-effective option for the town."
The overall design criteria would still be met, he added, and the alternative option should have the same value.
“The quality of the product, assuming that it’s constructed per the specifications in the bid documents, it shouldn’t have an impact whether it’s done with steel piles or concrete piles,” he said.
Council members also asked why any changes would be made years after plans were first underway on construction of a new pier.
“We were trying to make a concrete design work," Sigman said. "The only way to make it work in concrete was going to be a lot more expensive than what we thought it was going to be.”
Roehm said the project first became available to bid on right before the community started taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously.
He said communication between he and manufacturers and he and other consultants has been impacted.
Even without the steel option, he said, the bidders could use some extra time.
Town leaders also chose to stream the public opening of the bids.
Once the pier project starts, it is expected to take roughly 18 months to complete.
The new pier will be about 10 feet higher in order to protect against storm surge, meaning the current two structures on the pier, the ice cream and bait and tackle shop and diner must be torn down.
The ice cream and bait and tackle shop have permanently closed. The town and Atlantic Restaurant Group have negotiated the terms to either suspend or amend the current lease for the restaurant on the pier, Surf Diner.
The eatery opened in July of 2012 after the council awarded a lease to Shawn Roth and Bill Howard, a current Horry County councilman who represents parts of Carolina Forest and the Myrtle Beach area.
Prior projections estimated the work on the pier to cost more than $9 million, with another $1-2 million needed for the work on the buildings.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) agreed to grant the town nearly $10 million for the rebuild.
Also, the town council last year voted to allocate $75,000 from both the hospitality and accommodations tax funds through 2021 to go toward the project.
The FEMA grant money, officials have said, cannot be used toward reconstructing the current two buildings on the pier that have housed the restaurant and ice cream and bait and tackle shop.
The new pier will have three buildings.
