More than $1.4 million in grants and other funds was accepted by the city of Myrtle Beach on Tuesday.
In addition, New Directions was awarded a $50,000 grant from Bank of America to be used to expand the second floor of the shelter in order to offer more beds to those living on the streets.
“Our pivotal point is we need more space,” said Kathy Jenkins, executive director of New Directions. “We need more beds.”
Jenkins explained the mission of New Directions, a nonprofit, is to offer services, food, job placement and counseling to people who don’t want to be homeless.
Late last year, the city asked New Directions and other organizations dedicated to working with the homeless to work together and expand their missions. Part of that expansion, Jenkins said, was to offer shelter to individuals even if they didn’t want the services at New Directions.
Currently, the second floor of the building located off Osceola Street is used for meeting space and other aspects of the services offered at the shelter.
Jenkins said the grant money would help fit the second floor for needed beds.
She added that New Directions has served more than 360,000 meals since 2018 and have had more than 216 people in recovery programs since 2017. She said 214 people were moved into permanent housing last year and 161 people went to their homes to be with family.
“We operate at a 110% occupancy,” Jenkins said of New Directions operating on a less than $1 million annual budget.
While the $50,000 was awarded directly to New Directions, Myrtle Beach’s grants and other funds topped $1.4 million.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) distributed $1 million through the city to be used for ocean water quality outfall initiatives for the coming fiscal year.
The city is to use the money to improve stormwater drainage, continue to work on a header pipe for the 25th Avenue South ocean outfall and implement a stormwater master plan.
The city received an $81,772 grant from the South Carolina Department of Education to fund a school resource officer at Myrtle Beach Intermediate School.
The city accepted $5,000 from the U.S. Department of Justice – U.S. Marshals Service to reimburse officers’ overtime pay while working with the Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force.
The National Gardening Association’s Kids Gardening program awarded the city a $2,360 grant for making and maintaining garden beds for children in the Grand Strand Cultural Arts Foundation’s summer and after-school program at the Historic Myrtle Beach Colored School Museum and Education Center and the Garden of Hope. The money will be used to provide gardening equipment to include tools, soil, seeds, organic fertilizer and a gardening curriculum.
The Myrtle Beach Air Force Base Redevelopment Authority dispersed more than $372,000 to the city to be used on: replacing older hydrants in Seagate Village; covering two sewer pump stations; upgrading waterlines in and around the district; paying for a traffic study on Farrow Parkway to allow for better vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian flow; paying for traffic signals on Farrow Parkway; replacing a roadway culvert pipeline in Seagate Village; reimbursing the cost of fencing around Savannah’s Playground and paying to rubber-mat the entire Savannah’s Playground (the city is to provide $30,000 in matching funds).
The city also accepted $4,000 from anonymous donors for the Garden of Hope tree lighting activities and toy drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.