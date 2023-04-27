A developer hopes to bring more than 3,200 units – both houses and multifamily dwellings – to about 1,764 acres off U.S. 701 South in the Conway area.
But several steps have to happen before the property can be developed within the city limits.
First, the city has to annex a property that houses a gun store and shooting range. In order to do that, city leaders must make an amendment to its rules about allowing indoor shooting ranges within the city.
City staff started talking with the developer in 2022 about annexing property into the city for the large development off 701, but the properties were not contiguous with the city.
Since then, two nearby properties have been annexed into the city and the last property, The Gun Store at 3594 U.S. 701, is in the process of annexing. This would make the proposed development property contiguous with the city.
Last week, the Conway council delayed its first vote on the matter until May.
The Gun Store would prefer not to annex into city limits, said Robert Guyton, a representative for the property owner.
“The property is now contiguous, and the City sent the demand to annex,” Guyton said in an email. “In accordance with the restrictive covenant, the Gun Store applied for annexation, to avoid the City disconnecting their water supply.”
In order for the store to be annexed, the city would have to make an amendment to its Unified Development Ordinance regarding armories and shooting ranges.
Currently, there are no gun stores or shooting ranges within city limits, according to a city spokeswoman.
City staff suggested the city allow indoor shooting ranges with conditions in certain zoning classifications.
“If the Gun Store is annexed without a text amendment to the City’s current zoning ordinance, that use would be a legal non-conforming use, which would mean the use could not be expanded, including an expansion of the building footprint,” Guyton said.
About the development
G3 Engineering, the agent for the property owners, is looking to rezone and annex 10 parcels into the city limits of Conway. The property is off both 701 South and Pitch Landing Road.
The parcels are currently zoned under Horry County’s commercial forest agriculture, community retail services and highway commercial. The requests ask for the properties to be zoned under Conway’s highway commercial and planned development districts.
Developers are proposing 1,303 single family lots, 1,031 townhomes and 928 multifamily units. This totals 3,262 lots or units total.
The development would have three access points - two from 701 and one from Pitch Landing.
The total acreage includes nearly 724 acres of wetlands and 507 acres within a flood zone. Some of these areas overlap.
The entire tract plan shows almost 107 acres of buffer space, just over 200 acres of open space, and ponds throughout the development.
The first phase could start later this year, said Jessica Hucks, city planning director. The project is expected to be built out by 2035.
Councilman William Goldfinch said the city’s design guidelines are a higher standard than the county’s.
“Nobody wants anybody built on top of them,” he said. “We’ve seen this movie before, this is certainly no different. This allows us to have a little more control … It’s going to be a nicer project in the city of Conway than it otherwise would be.”
Impact to public safety, infrastructure
The proposed project is outside of Conway’s utility service, which means sewer would have to be provided by Grand Strand Water and Sewer and water would be provided by Bucksport Water Systems. In order to service a development of this size, Bucksport Water might have to install a new well, tank and treatment facility, city records state.
The city’s Technical Review Committee has concerns about the potential development and its strain on sanitation, police, fire and public works. This committee is made up of staff from across city departments.
For police, those concerns included traffic, the need for four more police officers, a detective and a supervisor. City documents say police would not recommend the annexation until major upgrades were done to Highway 701 to widen, signalize accesses, and add turning and acceleration and deceleration lanes.
Other concerns include stormwater and flooding.
“If adjacent county parcels begin to experience flooding, the county will blame the city,” documents state. “The City does not address compensatory storage, and the applicants would like to use compensatory stormwater storage to address stormwater runoff.”
City documents also state the overall tract should comply with applicable fire codes and a county fire station is within range to maintain the city’s current ISO ratings.
From a planning perspective, Hucks said staff is currently in the review process and does not have a recommendation at this time. (Typically, city staff offers its opinion through a recommendation for or against these types of requests.)
However, the property will likely be developed whether it’s in city or county limits, planning staff said.
“Staff is concerned with urban sprawl and any construction within the flood zones,” documents state. “Initially, the intent was to build several hundred homes in the flood zone; something that was not supported by staff. Staff recognizes that building in a flood zone is permitted, if the homes are elevated in accordance with the Flood Damage Prevention Ordinance. However, with a project of this size, staff is concerned about the impacts to adjacent properties that are also within a flood zone, given that Sedgefield and Pecan Grove, located in close proximity to this property, experienced flooding from Hurricane Florence.”
Staff is encouraging the developers to develop the property as a conservation subdivision, which would require putting all of the wetlands and flood zones in a land trust or conservation easement, documents state.
Hucks said the office has had some calls from the public about the annexation, with some people asking questions and some opposing the request.
A public hearing was scheduled May 4 during the Conway Planning Commission, but the applicant is requesting it be deferred and for a workshop with planning commission before the June meeting, city staff said.
It’s possible the planning commission could hold a public hearing during its June meeting.
After the commission votes on a recommendation, the requests would need to go to city council for final approval.
In order for the requests to pass, city council must vote in favor of the requests twice.
