A developer hopes to bring more than 3,200 units – both houses and multifamily dwellings – to about 1,764 acres off U.S. 701 South in the Conway area.

But several steps have to happen before the property can be developed within the city limits.

First, the city has to annex a property that houses a gun store and shooting range. In order to do that, city leaders must make an amendment to its rules about allowing indoor shooting ranges within the city.

City staff started talking with the developer in 2022 about annexing property into the city for the large development off 701, but the properties were not contiguous with the city.

Since then, two nearby properties have been annexed into the city and the last property, The Gun Store at 3594 U.S. 701, is in the process of annexing. This would make the proposed development property contiguous with the city.

Last week, the Conway council delayed its first vote on the matter until May.

The Gun Store would prefer not to annex into city limits, said Robert Guyton, a representative for the property owner.

“The property is now contiguous, and the City sent the demand to annex,” Guyton said in an email. “In accordance with the restrictive covenant, the Gun Store applied for annexation, to avoid the City disconnecting their water supply.”

In order for the store to be annexed, the city would have to make an amendment to its Unified Development Ordinance regarding armories and shooting ranges.

Currently, there are no gun stores or shooting ranges within city limits, according to a city spokeswoman.

City staff suggested the city allow indoor shooting ranges with conditions in certain zoning classifications.

“If the Gun Store is annexed without a text amendment to the City’s current zoning ordinance, that use would be a legal non-conforming use, which would mean the use could not be expanded, including an expansion of the building footprint,” Guyton said.