When John Young got to work on Sunday, there was a group of people gathered at the door of Cuttin’ Up, his barber shop and salon at 1102 3rd Ave. S. in Myrtle Beach.
There’s something about a free haircut that draws a crowd.
While the event wasn’t supposed to begin until 10 a.m., by 9:30 a.m. Young and another barber had already achieved a double-digit haircut count. Several more barbers were due in soon, and the shop buzzed with banter from those awaiting haircuts.
“We just started a little early. We’ve already done 10 cuts,” Young said while shaving the back of a neck.
The annual back-to-school event, which included free backpacks for all children and free haircuts for the boys, is a way for the business to give back to the community that sustains it. A DJ, a bounce house and free hot dogs were also on the menu.
“They’re shy and hesitant, but appreciative” said Young’s aunt, Pat Nicholson, as she helped a line of children choose a backpack.
Young, who has cut hair for 21 years in the neighborhood, said he works with other area businesses and residents to make the event a success. He cited Lt. Gen. Jim Vaught, the Rambob family, Two Men and a Truck, Southern Party Rentals and Chef Randy as supporters.
“I grew up here. This is my community,” Young said as he applied the finishing touches to the 11th head of the day. “I try to help.”
The haircuts not only help kids look their best, they help lighten the financial load for parents. A haircut usually costs $15 to $20 at the shop, depending on the style requested.
Most of the clientele on free-haircut day are regular customers the rest of the year. Nyjula Keels, a junior at Myrtle Beach High School, said only Young cuts his hair.
“I’ve been cutting these kids’ hair since they were little boys,” Young said.
By day’s end 128 young men and boys from the community, and a few from beyond, had sat in one of the shop’s six chairs.
Young said the event has grown since its inception eight or nine years ago.
“That first year I don’t think we did but 30 or 40,” Young said. “Now it’s 120 to 150 every year.”
Keyen Simmons, a junior in the barbering program at the Academy for Technology and Academics, waited patiently for his turn.
“I just get it lined up,” he said of his usual trim. He’s another Cuttin’ Up regular.
“What John does for the kids is inspiring,” Simmons said, noting it reinforces his decision to become a barber and similarly support the community.
“I eventually want a shop of my own, but first I need to test out the waters,” Simmons said, noting he’d like to work for Young some day.
