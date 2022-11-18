More housing may be added to two different North Myrtle Beach neighborhoods.
The city’s Planning Commission approved the expansions unanimously during its Nov. 15 meeting.
The Chestnut Greens subdivision, a product of Plute Homes, located near the Possum Trot Golf Club on the south end of North Myrtle Beach near Highway 17, could grow by 100 residential lots, five common area lots, and public rights-of-way, according to public documents.
The subdivision is accessible through Littleleaf Loop and Saw Palmetto Drive and as it exists currently, the subdivision is 28.42 acres.
Adding to the subdivision would not require any rezoning or annexation into city limits.
The possible 100 residential lots can range from about 5,000 square feet to about 13,000 square feet, documents state, and 3.5 dwelling units can fit per acre while still adhering to the Planned Development District requirements.
“Currently, the infrastructure from the previously approved preliminary plat is under construction, but no vertical construction exists on the site,” according to public documents.
The Waterside subdivision, a product of Meritage Homes of the Carolinas, located near the Waterway Hills Golf Club close to Highway 17, could receive 49 residential lots, four open space lots, and private rights-of-way, according to public documents.
The subdivision is accessible through Long Branch Loop and as it exists currently, the subdivision is 21.82 acres.
Just like the Chestnut Greens subdivision, the Waterside subdivision is zoned as a Planned Development District and while the infrastructure is already present, no buildings currently exist on the site, public documents say.
Exactly 2.25 dwelling units per acre can fit and the dwelling units can range from about 7,000 square feet to 12,000 square feet.
The Chestnut Greens and Waterside subdivision plans will not be brought before City Council because the city's Planning Commission has the authority to approve plats.
