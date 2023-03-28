For the first time in years, there will be more golf carts available for rent in Myrtle Beach this summer.
The city has a franchise agreement with nine business owners who rent golf carts and mopeds. It requires each business owner to purchase a $10 decal annually for each rental golf cart and moped.
Prior to Tuesday’s Myrtle Beach City Council vote, the decal total was capped at 871.
But councilman Mike Lowder argued for 40 more decals to be issued to two separate business owners. The council agreed to a 20-decal increase for one of the business owners, pushing the total decal limit to 891.
The decal requirement sprung from Easter weekend in 2017 when street camera footage showed the rentals causing traffic and pedestrian safety issues on Ocean Boulevard. Citing public safety concerns, the city’s police department asked for a moratorium on the number of rental golf carts and mopeds allowed in the city.
But Lowder said the cap is not allowing businesses to grow.
“Maybe they could do something different. Well, maybe they don’t want to do anything different. Maybe they just want to grow this particular business,” Lowder said. “So, what we’re doing here is basically limiting a person’s ability to grow their business.”
Of the 891 decals approved Tuesday, 718 are for golf carts and 173 are for mopeds.
“This is directly against the recommendation of our police department,” councilman John Krajc said.
Last year the city issued 675 golf carts decals and 196 moped decals. In 2021 the city issued 606 golf cart decals and 477 in 2020.
The number of golf cart decals has been increasing for a few years while moped decals have been decreasing as business owners kept their total number of decals the same. Several business owners have switched out the usage from mopeds to golf carts.
Jack Zakhra, owner of Zeus and Happy Scooter off 3rd Avenue South, kept his total decal allotment at 63 but swapped out 23 decals that were used for mopeds last year to be used on golf carts this year. His company has been allotted 50 golf cart decals and 13 moped decals this year.
Mark Sichitano of Myrtle Beach Golf Carts had requested adding 20 more golf cart decals to his 165 total. Council granted him 20 more decals to be used on golf carts bringing his total to 185.
Bayliss Spivey of KOA Campground was allotted 50 golf cart decals, the same number as last year. Lowder had asked to increase the KOA allotment to 50, but the vote failed leaving KOA with the same 50 it had last year.
David Stone operates three Go Fast Motorsports rental businesses. His total is 159 golf cart decals and 30 moped decals, the same number as last year. Go Fast Motorsports is located at 713 North Ocean Blvd., 412 6th Ave North and 609 South Kings Highway.
Ben Robinson of three Rent Me Superstores was approved for 190 golf cart decals and 130 moped decals. His businesses are located at 1205 North Ocean Blvd., 300 South Ocean Blvd. and 106 North Kings Highway.
Other allotments approved were Sarah Yakoel of Gil Scooter for 20 golf cart decals, Ron Simantov of Blue Coral Surf with 20 golf cart decals, Derrick and Barbara Haynes of Kickback Korner for 20 golf cart decals, and Austin Shelley of Ajax Golf Cart Rentals for 24 golf cart decals.
The usage of golf carts and mopeds are limited in the city according to state and local laws.
But Krajc pointed out the rental business owners may be able to grow their businesses by renting low speed vehicles (LSV) that are not regulated by the city but by the state Department of Motor Vehicles.
An LSV is classified as a four-wheeled vehicle with faster pickup than a golf cart but limited to 25 miles per hour. It has headlights and taillights as well as safety belts.
Golf carts must be within four miles of the registered owner’s address, stay on public roads where the speed limit is 35 miles per hour or less and it’s illegal for golf carts to be driven on walking or biking paths. Golf carts are not allowed on Kings Highway or U.S. 501 unless crossing over. Golf carts may only be driven in daylight hours by a licensed driver.
The moped rules include operators must have a valid driver’s license or moped license, they may not be driven faster than 35 miles per hour, a helmet is required if the driver and/or passenger is under 21 years old, they cannot be driven on any road with a speed limit higher than 55 miles per hour and the headlights have to be turned on when the moped is being used.
