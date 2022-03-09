Myrtle Beach could see more golf carts but less mopeds cruising Ocean Boulevard this summer.

City council voted to approve franchise agreements for 12 golf cart and moped rental businesses during the meeting Tuesday. The approval upheld the city’s moratorium keeping the total of both golf carts and mopeds at 871.

Each rental company has to purchase a $10 decal from the city. Those decals are attached to the carts and mopeds based on the number of each the rental company was approved to rent.

The cap began in 2017 following a summer that Myrtle Beach City Manager Fox Simons said was “out of control.”

Some of the companies kept their total decal allotments as last year, but swapped out 69 decals for mopeds to use on golf carts.

This year, council approved rental businesses for 675 golf cart decals, up from 606 in 2021. The city’s golf cart rental decals were lower in 2020 at 477.

Ben Robinson has owned Rent Me Superstore, a golf cart and moped rental business, for over a decade. He said there are several reasons why there has been a rise in golf cart rentals compared to mopeds such as trendiness and the value of renting a golf cart versus a moped.

“The value of renting a golf cart with four people on it is a better value to entertain four people than it would be to rent four mopeds for four people,” Robinson said.

While a dozen rental companies, including Robinson’s three Rent Me Superstores, had their requests approved, there were two businesses that were denied based on recommendation from city staff.

Myrtle Beach Golf Carts was looking to add 40 golf cart rentals decals, going from 165 last year to 205, while South Carolina Electric Fleet was requesting 10 total conveyances, including four golf carts and six mopeds.

Myrtle Beach Golf Carts was the only returning applicant looking to increase their total number of conveyances from the year. South Carolina Electric Fleet was a new applicant.