Monday After the Masters 2019

Darius Rucker gets loose for a day of golf in the Hootie and the Blowfish Monday After the Masters at Barefoot Resort and Golf's Dye Course. The celebrity pro-am tournament began 25 years ago but is marking its 17th year at the Barefoot. There was a sold-out crowd of 6,000 fans. Proceeds from the event benefit the South Carolina Junior Golf Foundation. The foundation has benefited more than 150,000 children and given more than 100 scholarships totaling about $1 million. The Grammy-winning band will be starting the Group Therapy Tour with dates scheduled from May through August. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

 By Janet Morgan janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

This year's Monday After the Masters celebrity pro-am golf tournament and corresponding benefit concert have been canceled out of an abundance of caution due to public health concerns regarding the coronavirus, according to a news release.

The tournament has raised money for the Hootie and the Blowfish Foundation and South Carolina Junior Golf Association. This year's pro-am had been scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. April 13 at The Dye Club at Barefoot Resort in North Myrtle Beach.

"Hootie & the Blowfish remain committed to their philanthropic roots and look forward to continuing their support of children’s educational programs and the South Carolina junior golf program through future events," Thursday's release states.

Refunds will be made available at the point of purchase for fans who have already bought tickets.

The 2020 Hootie at Bulls Bay intercollegiate contest, set for March 20-24, will proceed as scheduled. The corresponding Hootie & the Blowfish concert has been cancelled.

