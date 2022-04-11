Monday After Masters returned to the Dye Club at Barefoot Resort this weekend after a two-year hiatus.

“I mean we’re just dying to get it started,” said Tournament Director Paul Graham. “Especially with the weather we’ve been having and like I’ve been saying for many years, North Myrtle Beach has basically become a second home to us.”

The tournament welcomed back celebrities and professional golfers like Ric Flair and John Daly.

However, general admission tickets weren’t sold this year.

“We thought financially it might be better for us because it actually cost us money to have fans here,” said Graham. “I know that sounds weird, but it does cost us money to have them. So we wanted to go through a year without having fans and that’s basically where we are. So it’s really not a COVID thing and it’s not an anti-fan thing. It’s just more of a pro-tournament thing.”

