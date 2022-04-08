It’s inexpensive. It’s fun. It’s good for the environment, and it adds a lot of beauty to a participating city or town.
Those are some of the benefits that Monarch supporter April O’Leary believes the beautiful, much-loved orange and black butterflies bring to a community.
O’Leary says the Eastern Monarch butterfly is “incredibly threatened” with declines of as much as 90 percent recorded in recent years.
“What I try to do is work with other stakeholders to protect the species…The biggest thing is host plants where Monarchs will go to lay eggs,” she said.
The eggs produce caterpillars that turn into butterflies and the process repeats. Eggs laid in this area can bring results all the way to Mexico, according to O’Leary.
To get the program going, Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy will issue some type of proclamation showing her support for the idea.
The city will then create a specific plan for action. Its workers will start by re-evaluating the chemicals they use and follow that by planting more host plants creating more habitats. She believes the flooded lots that the city bought with FEMA funds are the ideal places to start.
O’Leary has already spoken with well-known mural artist Tommy Simpson about the possibility of a mural featuring the Monarch butterfly and with area businesses about selling the preferred plants. She plans to buy the necessary plants and donate them to the city.
She’d like to see a mural by July and the Mayor’s proclamation by August or September.
Her ideas even include a Monarch festival with downtown businesses selling orange and black products and crafts, and perhaps offering something for children like making caterpillar costumes.
The idea of becoming Monarch cities has already been adopted by about 600 cities across the country as part of the National Wildlife Federation’s program.
“I think it’s just kind of a nice way to take on an identity for a good cause,” O’Leary said.
A spot for a Monarch Garden is already shown on drawings for the proposed wetlands park at the corner of Long Avenue and Hawthorne Drive in Conway.
In fact, city arborist Wanda Lilly said city workers planted a trial Monarch garden at the Hawthorne Drive site this past year and it went well.
In regard to the Monarch project, she said, “It’s exciting. I’m looking forward to it. Hopefully, we can do our part…to help the Monarch butterfly population.”
She said the trial garden grew all last year with the appearance of a wild flower field. It died down for the winter, but some of it is coming back now.
She also likes the idea of a butterfly mural downtown, perhaps somewhere in the area of Copper’s Restaurant, but that must first get the approval of the Community Appearance Board.
O’Leary also mentions the possibility of some kind of mural at Collins Park.
“It’s a very good program,” Lilly said. “We may be able to get some local garden groups to get involved and help to monitor things.”
O’Leary has recruited Conway City Councilman Alex Hyman to join her project and says they are planning now a small area near Trinity United Methodist Church for a Monarch garden.
Hyman said he’s not solely committed to the Monarchs, but he is also in favor of wild flowers and pollinators.
“This will do so much more than just the Monarchs. We are allocating funds to it,” he said.
He also is expecting Simpson’s artistic effort to be unveiled soon.
He said Conwayite Sudie Thomas, an environmental cohort of O’Leary’s, took him on a tour just outside of the city recently.
“It was just really, really interesting,” he said of his time with Thomas. “It impressed me a lot. We have all these FEMA lots, and we don’t want them to be just barren.”
He also commented on how pretty some wild flowers can be.
O’Leary believes the city is onboard with the Monarch project.
“They talked about it at their spring retreat,” she said.
Blain-Bellamy says Lilly is looking into the requirements for Conway to become a Monarch city.
The Mayor also talked about the beauty of the Monarch butterfly.
In addition to Monarch gardens on the FEMA lots, O’Leary would like for them to be picked up by residents for their home gardens.
About the Monarch butterflies, she said, “They’re this gorgeous orange color and naturally people just love butterflies in general, but that contrast between orange and black makes them iconic and featured in children’s books.”
Designers also choose them for their clothing designs.
O’Leary says the butterflies are easy to attract. It comes down to two things: planting host plants and not using pesticides.
A good host plant is expected to be asclepias milkweed.
The program will bring back many insects that birds need, she said.
She hopes to influence this area’s culture of perfectly manicured landscapes.
Areas targeted toward the Monarchs are going to “look a little wild. They’re not a perfectly manicured daffodil or rose bush…Perfectly manicured is not what you want,” she said, adding that there are different points of view about what’s beautiful.
The Monarch butterflies are typically in this area in July, August and September, but with climate change and, depending on the weather, they have been known to stay until December.
Lilly says help with the gardening project is welcome. Call wlilly@cityofconway.com to volunteer.
