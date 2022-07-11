A Conway small business owner’s cup is full after the city cleared the way to allow her mobile coffee shop to park downtown where she plans to sell her specialty coffees.

Aubrey Cooke, owner of A Cup Full Café, can now sell coffee from her mobile business on the Town Green off Laurel Street from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays.

“I always felt led to open up a coffee shop,” Cooke said. “I love serving people. I love the idea of coffee bringing people together over conversations.”

The cafe’s grand opening is July 18.

From a 5x7 trailer she pulls with her vehicle, Cooke's shop sells specialty coffees, green teas and flavored green teas, flavored energy drinks and lemonade, including pickled lemonade, and Cooke is hoping to add frappuccinos to the mix. The menu also features drinks for kids, including flavored waters and flavored sprites.

“It’s mobile style … we don’t really have that in this area at all,” Cooke said. “I feel like it’s going to open a window for other small businesses, like food truck style.”

Cooke started her business in January and has been moving her coffee shop around to different locations for special events. She said she has a background in the food industry, serving in restaurants most of her career. And the mobile coffee shop was a way to blend her love for coffee and serving others.

Cooke said she still plans to take the coffee shop to customers at area events, but will now have a spot for customers to find her coffee thanks to the city council granting her a more permanent location through the city’s franchise agreement program.

There are currently several active franchise agreements, including one with H20 Excursions and Dragonfly Paddleboard Adventures, according to city records.

The city’s franchise agreements are an “extension of a privilege to use the streets, parking and other city owned amenities,” said June Wood, Conway spokesperson.

“The franchise agreement allows the franchisee to use City property in the requested manner which exceeds or differs from the customary uses,” Wood said in an email. “A franchise agreement does not give exclusive use to the franchisee.”