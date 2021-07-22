The body of a victim who drowned was found in a Myrtle Beach hotel pool this month, according to Myrtle Beach police spokesperson Tom Vest.
A missing persons report was filed on the night of July 10 and the victim's body was discovered the next day in the pool of the Sea Mist Oceanfront Resort Hotel on the 1200 block of South Ocean Boulevard, Vest said.
No information about the identity of victim has been released by the Horry County Coroner's Office. MyHorryNews has reached out to the coroner's office for details regarding the incident.
The missing persons report and the drowning report were not immediately available.
Check back for updates.
