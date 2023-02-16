A 75-year-old man was found dead in the Myrtle Beach area after he was reported missing, according to Horry County Police Department.
Authorities began investigating the northbound area of Highway 31 near Robert Grissom Parkway on Thursday morning. Just after 2 p.m., police said Paul James McNeill, who was previously reported missing, was found in the area.
"This is certainly not the conclusion we hoped for," HCPD wrote in a release. "Please join us in sending support and kindness to McNeill’s family in this difficult time."
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday. No foul play is suspected, police said.
