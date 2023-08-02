A Tuesday night oil spill near the docks on the Intracoastal Waterway in Little River was easily cleaned up.
Wade Long, owner of the Little River Watersports docks adjacent to the Crab Catcher’s on the Waterfront restaurant where the leak occurred, said that during high tide, water split the PVC casing surrounding the fuel line which caused a small leak.
The fuel line connected a diesel fuel tank to a gas pump that boats on the dock used to fill up. The spill, about five to 10 gallons, according to the U. S. Coast Guard, resulted in a puddle about two feet in diameter and was cleaned up with a “pig” blanket.
The Coast Guard public affairs department confirmed that the oil spill was fully cleaned up by the time they arrived and that no evidence of the spill could be seen.
On Wednesday afternoon, Long was out with workers re-casing the fuel line with new PVC pipe.
Long said the fuel lines were shut off and would not be turned back on until the fuel company came out and tested the fuel lines for leaks. If leaks were found, the lines would be replaced.
