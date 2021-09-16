The foal nuzzled like a kitten. She wasn’t startled by children. Minnie the Mule craved human attention so much that Walter Hill’s wife constantly said “Get back, mule” to keep Minnie away from their toddler, Kate.

“Kate’s first word was ‘mule,’” Hill said.

Some 17 years later, the chestnut-colored animal endeared herself to the judges at the Association for Living History Farm and Agricultural Museums. Minnie won “best equine” in this year’s virtual plowing contest, meaning the field-toiling mule is now the best in, well, her field.

“We are proud of Minnie,” said Hill, director of the Horry County Museum, which includes Minnie’s home, the L.W. Paul Living History Farm off U.S. 701 North near Conway.

Although other museum staff members won awards in the contest, make no mistake: Minnie is the star of the farm.

She hauls wagons, pulls tobacco drags and works the mill grinding sugar cane.

Minnie is so important to the farm that Hill incorporated her silhouette into the farm’s logo when he designed it.

And for Hill, seeing Minnie recognized carries some personal satisfaction. She was born in his Plantersville pasture, not too far from his blacksmith shop.

Hill had purchased an Appaloosa mare as a saddle horse for his wife to ride. At the time, the guy he bought the horse from told him she’d been bred to a Mammoth Jack.

“I got a two-for-one package I wasn’t really expecting,” Hill said.

After the foal arrived, Hill immediately began petting her and helping her adjust to humans.

“She was so friendly and almost cat-like,” he said. “She wanted to be curled up in your lap there.”

His family enjoyed the mule and she favored them. She wasn’t shy and was gentle for such a strong animal.

One of Hill’s friends, an old man named Jack Hilliard, was impressed by the mule and wanted to buy her.

“That’s the best looking mule I’ve ever seen,” he told Hill.