Some flood evacuees are shaking off some worries as they stay at the Midtown Inn and Cottages in Myrtle Beach. Inn operator Jaret Hucks offered the rooms to folks who were flooded out as they take steps get permanent housing and reestablish their lives after Hurricane Florence. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
The owners of a landmark Myrtle Beach motel contend that city staff bullied them into selling their property. 
 
But the city, armed with the power of eminent domain, differs. 

“I didn’t slam my fist on the table and say, ‘We are going to use eminent domain,’” said Myrtle Beach Assistant City Manager Brian Tucker. 

Eminent domain is a tool governments can use to acquire property for public projects.  

The process involves the government paying a fair market price for property.
 
The Doyle family has owned the Midtown Inn & Suites off 8th Avenue North for nearly 50 years. About a month after Myrtle Beach City Council approved the purchase of the Midtown property, the family is saying they were forced into selling under the threat of eminent domain or by condemning the property.
 
“We didn’t go down there to invest,” John Doyle said. "We went there for livelihood."
Most of the folks at the Midtown Inn have reserved the same room for years so they can enjoy the Carolina Country Music Fest from the balcony in 2021. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
 
City council approved the purchase of six properties for about $8.2 million, including five owned by the Doyle family, during the Aug. 23 meeting as part of the city’s plans for future downtown redevelopment. 
 
The city began buying property in the downtown area in December. 
 
Although closing dates have not been set on the Doyles’ Midtown properties, the total cost of the properties bought since December is about $28 million. The targeted areas are from Ocean Boulevard to Kings Highway centering mainly around 7th and 8th avenues north. Most of the properties are near the former Myrtle Beach Pavilion amusement park owned by Burroughs and Chapin.
The Midtown Inn in Myrtle Beach will soon belong to the city of Myrtle Beach as they make plans to develop the downtown and buy seven more pieces on a property in a swath stretching from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard near the former Myrtle Beach Pavilion and Amusement Park. This is the Midtown on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Despite the massive land buys, Tucker said there are no concrete plans in place for the properties. 

“It’s hard to make a plan until you’ve bought everything you could buy,” Tucker said. “And we’re just now getting into that process.”

The Doyles were looped into the process late in 2021 followed by a sit-down meeting in February, but the family was adamant about not selling.

“Midtown’s always had a good name down there," John Doyle said. "It’s the last of the mom and pops, family-operated properties."

Horry County land records show the Aynor-based company owns five properties between 7th and 8th Avenue North and between Kings Highway and Ocean Boulevard, totaling over 1.6 acres. 

But after nearly six decades of ownership, once the sale goes through the Doyle family will no longer own property in downtown Myrtle Beach.
The Midtown Inn in Myrtle Beach will soon belong to the city of Myrtle Beach as plans are made to develop the downtown and buy seven more pieces on a property in a swath stretching from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard near the former Myrtle Beach Pavilion and Amusement Park. This is the Midtown on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. City leaders have stated they want to buy the property that has Nathan’s Hot Dogs but negotiations continue. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Jeanne Doyle, John Doyle’s wife, said the family requested a meeting with the city along with John’s brother and fellow co-owner Joey Doyle in February. 

Across the table from the Doyles, the city was represented by Tucker, Adam Cates and Heyes Goldfinch, senior advisors with the city’s real estate professional, TRADD Commercial out of Myrtle Beach. 

Jeanne Doyle said the family first brought up eminent domain but only to ask questions about it. She added Tucker was vague in their talks about eminent domain.

“They pussyfooted around it,” she said. 

Tucker said the possibility of eminent domain did come up but only for explanatory purposes.

The meeting in February ended the same as other conversations – no sale.

In April and May, the Doyles received letters from Myrtle Beach-based attorney Daniel MacDonald of MacDonald & Hicks about the city’s desire to purchase their properties. Tucker said the law firm is used by the city to secure closings on real estate, including the previous downtown land buys.

According to the letters obtained by MyHorryNews.com, MacDonald said he was retained by the city regarding the acquisitions of “numerous properties,” which included Midtown. 

The letters state the Doyles’ property is an important piece to the revitalization of the area.

“…the City’s strong preference is to reach a mutually beneficial agreement with your clients, and not use its eminent domain authority to acquire these parcels. We hope this can be accomplished,” a letter dated April 29 from MacDonald states.

Another letter dated May 2 reiterated the city’s plans to the Doyles.

“The City believes that their plans for the Doyles’ parcels and other properties in the Acquisition Area allow them to use their powers of eminent domain with regard to the Doyles’ parcels, if necessary,” the letter states. “I understand that the City is willing to negotiate a purchase of the parcels despite two of the properties being subject to leases. If eminent domain were used by the City for acquisition, the petition would include both the landowner and the tenant. As part of the condemnation proceedings, the value of the condemned property would be determined, which value would take into consideration any leases, as those leases affect the value.”

That letter was the breaking point, John Doyle said.

“It’s bad when someone does somebody like that,” he said.

Tucker said the letter from MacDonald was simply a response to the Doyles questioning if the city could utilize eminent domain.

“‘Could do that’ and ‘would do that’ are two very different things,” Tucker said. “They were asking ‘Could we?’ And we were saying, ‘Yes, the city has the authority to do that.’ Would we do it? Completely different subject.”

Tucker added that only city council has the authority to seek eminent domain. He noted there are certain steps that need to be taken for that process to happen.

Joy Hope Barnes, 3, is getting used to the new normal at the Midtown Inn and Cottages in Myrtle Beach. The child's home was flooded and now her family is trying to get back on their feet. Inn operator Jaret Hucks offered the rooms to folks who were flooded out as they take steps get permanent housing and reestablish their lives after Hurricane Florence. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

“I can tell you with absolute certainty, we are not at a point right now where we could condemn that property or take it by eminent domain,” Tucker said, adding he would have to go before council in a public meeting and lay out the plan involving the prospective properties.

Tucker said even if the city had a plan for the properties and the Doyles were still adamant about not selling, the city could not just sweep in and take the property through eminent domain.

“We still would have to prove the, quote-unquote, public benefit and public purpose,” Tucker said. “I believe my personal opinion would be that a development there would include something that would be a public use but that’s such a hypothetical because we don’t have a plan for it.”

With no concrete plan, the city cannot move forward with eminent domain or condemning properties. 

“We were just like, ‘Well, what are we supposed to do?’” Jeanne Doyle said. “We either settled with them or they were going to take it anyway, which basically puts them in the power of giving us what they want to for the property.”

Tucker said eminent domain has not been used to acquire any of the properties that the city has purchased since December.

Eminent domain was a focal point regarding Myrtle Beach properties in the Superblock several years ago before the area was rebranded as the Arts and Innovation District. Prior to Mayor Brenda Bethune taking office in January 2018, the city had authorized former city manager John Pedersen to use eminent domain to acquire properties in the area across Kings Highway from the former Pavilion lots. 

The properties were part of the city’s plan for downtown revitalization and potentially building a new library and children’s museum.

Bethune said eminent domain is an issue that should be looked at on a case-by-case basis. 

“It would be very unfair for me to comment on that issue without having a concrete plan,” she said of the Midtown purchase.

Meanwhile, city officials said there is no set plan for downtown oceanfront redevelopment. 

The property purchased by the city includes 10 tracts for $15 million in December. Those properties were The Oasis Motel, The Fountainbleau Inn, Bodo’s, Barnacle Bills, the Sea Nymph Motel and Sea Palms Motel.

On Feb. 23, the city bought two properties along 7th Avenue North for $1.95 million.

On June 29, the city bought a near half-acre property with the Subway restaurant building at Kings Highway and 8th Avenue North for $1.2 million.

Bethune said the reasons behind recent property acquisitions are twofold – public safety and future redevelopment.

“By eliminating some of these properties, we’ve eliminated a lot of the calls for service and the crime in those areas,” Bethune said. 

When it comes to the city either building upon the recently acquired property or selling it to another developer, Bethune said those possibilities have yet to be determined.

“That’s putting the cart before the horse,” Bethune said. “Until we have a master plan or until we have someone who comes to us with an interest, I can’t answer that because we don’t know.”

Reach Ian Livingston Brooking at 843-248-6882 for any story ideas or news happening in your area.

