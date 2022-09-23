“I didn’t slam my fist on the table and say, ‘We are going to use eminent domain,’” said Myrtle Beach Assistant City Manager Brian Tucker.
Eminent domain is a tool governments can use to acquire property for public projects.
Despite the massive land buys, Tucker said there are no concrete plans in place for the properties.
“It’s hard to make a plan until you’ve bought everything you could buy,” Tucker said. “And we’re just now getting into that process.”
The Doyles were looped into the process late in 2021 followed by a sit-down meeting in February, but the family was adamant about not selling.
Horry County land records show the Aynor-based company owns five properties between 7th and 8th Avenue North and between Kings Highway and Ocean Boulevard, totaling over 1.6 acres.
Jeanne Doyle, John Doyle’s wife, said the family requested a meeting with the city along with John’s brother and fellow co-owner Joey Doyle in February.
Across the table from the Doyles, the city was represented by Tucker, Adam Cates and Heyes Goldfinch, senior advisors with the city’s real estate professional, TRADD Commercial out of Myrtle Beach.
Jeanne Doyle said the family first brought up eminent domain but only to ask questions about it. She added Tucker was vague in their talks about eminent domain.
“They pussyfooted around it,” she said.
Tucker said the possibility of eminent domain did come up but only for explanatory purposes.
In April and May, the Doyles received letters from Myrtle Beach-based attorney Daniel MacDonald of MacDonald & Hicks about the city’s desire to purchase their properties. Tucker said the law firm is used by the city to secure closings on real estate, including the previous downtown land buys.
According to the letters obtained by MyHorryNews.com, MacDonald said he was retained by the city regarding the acquisitions of “numerous properties,” which included Midtown.
“…the City’s strong preference is to reach a mutually beneficial agreement with your clients, and not use its eminent domain authority to acquire these parcels. We hope this can be accomplished,” a letter dated April 29 from MacDonald states.
Another letter dated May 2 reiterated the city’s plans to the Doyles.
That letter was the breaking point, John Doyle said.
“It’s bad when someone does somebody like that,” he said.
Tucker said the letter from MacDonald was simply a response to the Doyles questioning if the city could utilize eminent domain.
“‘Could do that’ and ‘would do that’ are two very different things,” Tucker said. “They were asking ‘Could we?’ And we were saying, ‘Yes, the city has the authority to do that.’ Would we do it? Completely different subject.”
Tucker added that only city council has the authority to seek eminent domain. He noted there are certain steps that need to be taken for that process to happen.
“I can tell you with absolute certainty, we are not at a point right now where we could condemn that property or take it by eminent domain,” Tucker said, adding he would have to go before council in a public meeting and lay out the plan involving the prospective properties.
Tucker said even if the city had a plan for the properties and the Doyles were still adamant about not selling, the city could not just sweep in and take the property through eminent domain.
“We still would have to prove the, quote-unquote, public benefit and public purpose,” Tucker said. “I believe my personal opinion would be that a development there would include something that would be a public use but that’s such a hypothetical because we don’t have a plan for it.”
With no concrete plan, the city cannot move forward with eminent domain or condemning properties.
“We were just like, ‘Well, what are we supposed to do?’” Jeanne Doyle said. “We either settled with them or they were going to take it anyway, which basically puts them in the power of giving us what they want to for the property.”
Eminent domain was a focal point regarding Myrtle Beach properties in the Superblock several years ago before the area was rebranded as the Arts and Innovation District. Prior to Mayor Brenda Bethune taking office in January 2018, the city had authorized former city manager John Pedersen to use eminent domain to acquire properties in the area across Kings Highway from the former Pavilion lots.
The properties were part of the city’s plan for downtown revitalization and potentially building a new library and children’s museum.
Bethune said eminent domain is an issue that should be looked at on a case-by-case basis.
Meanwhile, city officials said there is no set plan for downtown oceanfront redevelopment.
The property purchased by the city includes 10 tracts for $15 million in December. Those properties were The Oasis Motel, The Fountainbleau Inn, Bodo’s, Barnacle Bills, the Sea Nymph Motel and Sea Palms Motel.
On Feb. 23, the city bought two properties along 7th Avenue North for $1.95 million.
On June 29, the city bought a near half-acre property with the Subway restaurant building at Kings Highway and 8th Avenue North for $1.2 million.
Bethune said the reasons behind recent property acquisitions are twofold – public safety and future redevelopment.
“By eliminating some of these properties, we’ve eliminated a lot of the calls for service and the crime in those areas,” Bethune said.
When it comes to the city either building upon the recently acquired property or selling it to another developer, Bethune said those possibilities have yet to be determined.
“That’s putting the cart before the horse,” Bethune said. “Until we have a master plan or until we have someone who comes to us with an interest, I can’t answer that because we don’t know.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.