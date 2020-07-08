A company that produces metal powders announced Wednesday that it plans to establish operations near Aynor.
Global Metal Powders will hire about 15 employees and invest $1.5 million over the next five years, according to a news release from the Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation (EDC).
“All of us at GMP are excited to call Horry County, South Carolina our new home,” Global Metal Powders President Doug Mailander said. “We look forward to bringing new manufacturing technologies to the area and we look forward to adding local talent to our powder metallurgy team as we continue to grow.”
Founded in 2010, the company produces metal powders using proprietary technologies including vacuum hydrogen reduction, crushing, powder processing and sizing, the release said, supplying to a customer base spanning North America, Europe and Asia.
The metal powders are used in automotive, electronics, glass, medical equipment, photovoltaics, semiconductor and sputtering targets applications.
Global Metal Powders can provide refining, toll processing, target recycling and material sourcing as well.
The company plans to construct a 16,000-square-foot facility in the Cool Springs Park to be used as its headquarters and hire manufacturing workers, metal powder technicians, lab technicians and engineering and supporting services personnel.
Anyone interested in a position will be able apply at scworks.org.
EDC Chairman Fred Richardson said Global Metal Powders will find employees trained in the skills it needs right here in the area.
"The MBREDC began working with the company in 2018 and it is a win/win for Global Metal Powders and Horry County," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.