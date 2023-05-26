Weather over the Memorial Day weekend will likely put a damper on outdoor activities as rain, wind and cooler temperatures come move into the Myrtle Beach area, forecasters say.
Meteorologist Mark Bacon with the National Weather Service in Wilmington said it’s not ideal celebration weather, especially for anyone planning to go out on the water.
“It’s going to rain and be windy and cooler than normal with northeast winds coming in at 20 mph Friday and increasing to 30 mph over night,” Bacon said. “Saturday the winds are still 20 mph and in the morning, it’s going to rain until night time with the storm rainfall total approaching 3 inches with gale warnings over the water as the winds are stronger there.”
Bacon said the conditions are not favorable for boaters.
The NWS has issued a beach hazards statement, warning of moderate to strong longshore and rip currents Friday through Sunday along the coast.
Closing out the weekend, Sunday appears to ease on rainfall but is still a little unpredictable, forecasters said.
“Sunday tapers to more showers and less heavy rain but it’s still a little uncertain” Bacon said.
By Monday, skies are expected to be partly sunny, forecasters say.
According to the NWS, temperature highs and lows sit between 60 and 70 degrees throughout the weekend and the chance of precipitation could reach 70% on Saturday, so plan and dress accordingly for rain and humidity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.