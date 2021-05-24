Myrtle Beach, Loris and Surfside Beach will host several events in honor of Memorial Day starting May 29.

The city of Myrtle Beach's Military Appreciation Committee, in tandem with the Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce, will host a parade at 10:30 a.m. on May 29 though The Market Common area, featuring Grand Marshal Rocky Bleier. Then, at 11 a.m., it will hold a free family picnic in Valor Memorial Garden. There will be exhibits and live entertainment.

The Loris Chamber of Commerce and the Loris Police Department will host a Golf Cart Parade that day as well, with a service and live music.

On May 30, the Town of Surfside Beach will host their annual Golf Cart Parade that runs south along Ocean Boulevard. Participants can begin gathering at 1:30 p.m. and are encouraged to decorate their carts patriotically. The parade will start at 2 p.m. and end at Melody Lane.

The first event on Memorial Day will be a Veterans’ March on Ocean Boulevard. Instead of a parade, the march is an opportunity for veterans to collectively gather and celebrate, though the public is welcome to attend and show support. At 9:30 a.m., there will be a ceremony to present a battlefield cross and honor service members. Later in the day, at 11 a.m., the Myrtle Beach Convention Center will hold its annual Memorial Day ceremony, featuring several speakers, a brass band performance and a Missing Man Table ceremony.

Surfside Beach will also host a Memorial Day service from 2-3 p.m. at the Veterans’ Memorial at the corner of Passive Park and Surfside and Willow Drives.