Memorial Day is May 29 and events are scheduled across the Myrtle Beach area to remember those who have died while fighting for the country.
Here is a list of events set for this year's remembrance:
Traveling Vietnam Veteran Wall
From May 25-29, a Vietnam War exhibit known as the Traveling Vietnam Veteran Wall will come to the Myrtle Beach area.
The exhibit, at the field by the Crabtree Memorial Gymnasium at 1004 Crabtree Lane, was made possible by the Myrtle Beach Vet Center and Veterans Cafe.
There is no admission fee and there will be a ceremony at the wall on Friday, May 26, at 1 p.m.
4th Annual Veterans Victory Walk
Starting bright and early at 6 a.m. on May 27, the 4th Annual Veterans Victory Walk is happening at Grand Park, 1119 Farrow Parkway.
Locals are encouraged to come represent a branch of the armed forces and walk 22 miles to raise money for veterans. Participants will receive a plaque for their team.
Military Appreciation Days Parade
Starting at 10:30 a.m. on May 27, locals can come celebrate veterans and enjoy a parade along Farrow Parkway at The Market Common.
The deadline to register to be in the parade is May 12.
Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony
There will be a Memorial Day ceremony at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center at 11 a.m. on May 29. The event is free.
Surfside Beach Memorial Day Service
The Town of Surfside Beach is hosting a Memorial Day Service on May 29 at Memorial Park, located at the corner of Surfside Drive and Willow Drive.
The event starts at 2 p.m. and is free to the public.
