Stanley Dixon has been biking more than half of his life and has attended the Memorial Day Bikefest more times than he can count.
Sitting proudly atop his orange Suzuki, he gauges the night to figure out where he’d be riding and partying.
“My cousins used to ride, and they’d ride off and leave me, so I learned to ride with them,” said the Greenville, South Carolina, resident. “I love the people here, the environment. Tonight, I don’t know, we’ll be out here as long as we can, and see if we can’t find a party somewhere....This is really our first night out because of the rain.”
Memorial Day Bikefest wrapped up as bikers, bike lovers and partiers filled Atlantic Street in Atlantic Beach to celebrate the annual holiday Sunday evening.
After days of rain and mean winds, food vendors and T-shirt selling businesses got one last chance to turn a profit under overcast clouds.
But the threat of more rain didn’t stop Andre Cheers, a Bikefest veteran T-shirt vendor.
“This one’s been a lot different, a lot slower, because of the weather,” Cheers said. “It’s not what I’m accustomed to. Like, normally, I couldn’t see down the street or any direction. But the weather had a lot to do with that. It rained for the first three or four days. It rained this morning, so this is the only time it’s not been raining.”
Despite the smaller crowds, Atlantic Street was still filled with motorcycles and trikes parked nearly tire to tire, creating a wall of colorful customized vehicles.
Diane Dees, an Atlantic Beach resident and former biker, said the only part she minds about Bikefest are the riders who purposefully make too much noise.
“The people have been very nice, but when we say we don’t like them, that's why,” said Dees of bikers revving their engines loudly on the street while sitting outside on her porch. “They’re driving through at all hours, and they're dropping the clutches. There’s a disrespect, I know there’s a festival, I know they're having fun, but turn it down, you know?”
Ida Nero, owner of Pass the Pudding of Myrtle Beach since September 2021, doesn’t mind the bikers, having fully sold out of her signature southern style banana pudding by 8 p.m.
Packing up the last of her material for her food truck as a light drizzle began to fall again, she reflected to her riding days.
“I used to own a motorcycle, but I don’t anymore,” Nero said. “We went overseas for four years, and it had gotten damaged in the storage I had left it in, and I just never bought another one.”
- By Chase Duncan chase.duncan@myhorrynews.com
Jamal Stephen of Bimini’s Ocean Bar and Grill said it wasn’t what he was used to, but he’s glad he and the business he worked for came out for the night.
“It’s not what we’re accustomed to, what with all the rain, but it’s all right,” he said.
The T-shirt vendor Cheers said isn’t letting the recent rain damped his outlook.
"I'll definitely be back next year," Cheers said.
