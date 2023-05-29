Stanley Dixon has been biking more than half of his life and has attended the Memorial Day Bikefest more times than he can count.

Sitting proudly atop his orange Suzuki, he gauges the night to figure out where he’d be riding and partying.

“My cousins used to ride, and they’d ride off and leave me, so I learned to ride with them,” said the Greenville, South Carolina, resident. “I love the people here, the environment. Tonight, I don’t know, we’ll be out here as long as we can, and see if we can’t find a party somewhere....This is really our first night out because of the rain.”

Memorial Day Bikefest wrapped up as bikers, bike lovers and partiers filled Atlantic Street in Atlantic Beach to celebrate the annual holiday Sunday evening.

After days of rain and mean winds, food vendors and T-shirt selling businesses got one last chance to turn a profit under overcast clouds.

But the threat of more rain didn’t stop Andre Cheers, a Bikefest veteran T-shirt vendor.

“This one’s been a lot different, a lot slower, because of the weather,” Cheers said. “It’s not what I’m accustomed to. Like, normally, I couldn’t see down the street or any direction. But the weather had a lot to do with that. It rained for the first three or four days. It rained this morning, so this is the only time it’s not been raining.”

Despite the smaller crowds, Atlantic Street was still filled with motorcycles and trikes parked nearly tire to tire, creating a wall of colorful customized vehicles.

Diane Dees, an Atlantic Beach resident and former biker, said the only part she minds about Bikefest are the riders who purposefully make too much noise.

“The people have been very nice, but when we say we don’t like them, that's why,” said Dees of bikers revving their engines loudly on the street while sitting outside on her porch. “They’re driving through at all hours, and they're dropping the clutches. There’s a disrespect, I know there’s a festival, I know they're having fun, but turn it down, you know?”