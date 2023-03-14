Horry County Schools recently announced its top five candidates for the districtwide teacher of the year honor, which will be announced later in April in a special ceremony.
Here's a snapshot of the finalists.
Brennan Allen
Brennan Allen is in his third year as a special education teacher at Carolina Forest High School, where he co-teaches English 1 and 2 with another teacher for 9th and 10th graders and serves as the special education department chair.
Born and raised in Conway, he attended Horry County Schools. He didn’t originally intend to be a teacher, despite his parents both being educators as well.
“It found me as I got older, I couldn’t escape it,” he said with a laugh.
Allen initially studied business but moved to education, attending the University of South Carolina – Sumter briefly before finishing his bachelor’s degree in education at the College of Charleston. He received his master’s degree in educational leadership and administration from Arkansas State University.
After the Down Syndrome Association of the Lowcountry emailed him saying a family with two non-verbal children with Down Syndrome needed someone to help with childcare, he took the job and the rest is history.
“I fell in love with it. I learned more from them than they ever did from me,” he said of his time as a nanny.
It’s part of creating relationships with students, which is what he likes best.
“They eventually come back and want to visit, have lunch with me, invite me to their plays or recitals,” Allen said. “I want them to remember they can always reach back out to me. To be an effective teacher, it’s something never lose [the relationships].”
He credits his girlfriend and his family as being “amazing supporters” for him in his career.
When he’s not in the classroom, he enjoys hanging out and making dinner with his girlfriend, traveling on the weekends, playing softball with his friends or spending time with family.
“They say if you love what you do, you never work a day in your life – I’m living the dream,” Allen said.
Emma Lyn Cain
Emma Lyn Cain is known at Pee Dee Elementary as the “Pee Dee Baby”.
She grew up in Conway and attended Horry County Schools, and now teaches 5th grade at the school. She previously taught 1st and 2nd grades until this year.
Cain attended PDES herself and her mother also teaches at the school.
“I’m surrounded by the teachers who influenced me to become a teacher – it’s just exciting to have them around me,” Cain said.
She received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Coastal Carolina University.
“I like to say there’s no place like home, so that’s why I’m back [at PDES],” Cain said.
Helping her students to realize what they are truly capable of is one of the highlights of her job, she said.
“Lighting a fire within my students - creating a passion for learning in them ……a lot of children don’t recognize their true potential,” Cain said.
When her students leave her classroom, she wants them to remember how they felt when they were there.
“I want them to look at me and know that ‘that lady loves me’ and wanted what was best for me, and she created an environment where I was able to see that within myself,” she said.
She has very supportive parents, she said, who always went above and beyond to make sure she was able to get into the profession she loves. Even as a child, she had a little classroom teaching area set up in her bedroom at home.
Cain thanked her fiancé Colby has been very patient with all of her late-night classroom planning, and said her dogs Rose and Duck are always by her side.
After the bell rings, Cain can be found outdoors on the water boating or fishing, or spending time with her friends and going to concerts.
James Carter
James Ryan Carter teaches science for 11th and 12th graders, including AP Biology and the AP Capstone course at Scholars Academy, and has been with the school for 11 years.
When his principal called everyone out to the lobby to announce that he was the school-level teacher of the year, he couldn’t believe it.
“It’s been surprise after surprise,” Carter said.
As a self-proclaimed “Navy brat,” his family moved around a lot but primarily stayed in the Charleston area. He attended Coastal Carolina University for both his bachelor’s degree in science and teaching, as well as his master’s degree in teaching.
He began as an English major but soon realized science was more his speed.
“I liked questioning and trying to figure out the world around me. When I started teaching I wanted to bring that curiosity to my students,” Carter said. “I like challenging them and pushing them and getting them to ask questions – to figure out and to think – rather than just memorization.”
He said he wants his students value curiosity and to think for themselves, but also have a growth mindset.
“Progress over perfection” is something he stresses.
“It’s okay to get things wrong. It’s okay not to be the best. Sometimes you won’t do as well and that’s okay. It’s a growth process and we’re going to get there together,” Carter said.
He lives with his spouse Patrick, his dog, his two cats and an axolotl. His free time is spent doing photography and reading a lot of books.
“A book a week is my goal, sometimes I do more,” Carter said.
Meredith Chandler
North Myrtle Beach High School’s Meredith Chandler teaches Algebra 2 Honors for 9th, 10th and 11th graders, as well as probability and statistics.
In her 27 years of teaching, 14 of those years have been at NMBHS. She attended school in West Virginia at Marshall University, West Virginia State, and also received a degree from Coastal Carolina University.
Chandler also previously served as a coach for cheerleading, soccer, and track at the school.
She co-teaches probability and statistics in a class for those students who may not have previously been successful in math.
Using some new methods, she said she is building “thinking classrooms” and also includes several transitions within her 90-minute class to get students up out of their seats. They sometimes group together to work on things, get to know someone new, and learn how to explain the math to each other.
“I’m trying to pull them away from technology and I’m really trying to build success for that particular group,” Chandler said. “My favorite thing is seeing the changes in their attitudes on the content.”
The whole world says 'I don’t like math, I’m not good at math,' Chandler said, and her biggest focus is getting the students to walk out of her classroom being confident that they can be good at it.
“Math is problem solving and perseverance,” she said.
Chandler and her husband Wade have six children and three grandchildren. All six of her children attended NMBHS. She loves spending time on the water, she said.
Those taking a ride on a local dolphin boat in the summer may recognize her as their tour guide, or might see her volunteering with the North Myrtle Beach Sea Turtle Patrol during her off time.
Suzanne Troiani
Suzanne Troiani teaches honors and CP level English at Socastee High, and has been with SHS for 12 years.
Originally from New York, she attended the College of St. Rose in Albany, NY and worked for the superintendent of her home school district there.
“My mother was a teacher. Teaching was kind of … always just like a calling,” Troiani said. “It really was always kind of there.”
She enrolled in the PACE program through Horry County Schools.
“I learned so much through that and … not a single regret in my mind. It’s the most rewarding and the most challenging,” she said.
While being in the top ten and now the top five for Teacher of the Year is “incredible”, she said the most special honor was being the school-level Teacher of the Year.
“It was my colleagues voting for me. It means the world to me to know they think that much of me to put me in that position,” Troiani said.
Her relationships with her students are her favorite part of her profession – she even had a former student officiate her own wedding.
“I’m so lucky I get to know them and be part of their lives after they graduate and stay in touch with them,” she said. “They’re not going to remember how Beowulf was an archetypal hero, but I hope they remember there is an adult here who loves and supports them no matter what.”
She is married to Charlie McMakin and has a 13-year-old son named Nate, as well as a dog and two cats.
As an English teacher, she said her obvious hobby is reading.
“I try to consume as many books as I can,” Troiani said, saying she is about to pick up a book that a student recommended to her recently. “There’s really something special about sharing a book that means a lot to you.”
