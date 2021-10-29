There are 14,000 people eligible to vote in Tuesday’s election that will run as usual from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Three seats on the Conway City Council will be the only election to be decided that day.
Only city residents may cast ballots and every voter must have a photo ID, according to Sandy Martin, director of Horry County’s Voters Registration and Elections Office.
Precincts and their polling places are East Conway, Horry County Library; Four Mile, Bethany Bible Chapel; Homewood, Homewood Elementary School; Jamestown, South Conway Elementary School; Maple, Maple Baptist Church; North Conway 1, Mary Thompson Center at Collins Park; North Conway 2, Conway Elementary School; Racepath 1, the Senior Center at the Conway Recreation Department; Racepath 2, Whittemore Park Middle School; Red Hill 1, Coastal Carolina and Wild Wing, Christ the Servant Lutheran Church; and West Conway, Horry County Courthouse.
People must have been registered to vote 30 days in advance of the election.
Martin said as of Tuesday they had received 42 votes from people who have come into her office to vote and 12 that have come in the mail. Mail-in votes must be received by Election Day.
The Voters Registration and Elections Office is located at 1515 Fourth Ave., Conway.
The Horry Independent sent the same three questions to each Conway City Council candidate. They answered the questions in writing.
Autry Benton
Q. Give us a little biographical information about yourself.
A. I am a lifelong resident of Conway. I was educated at Homewood Elementary, Whittemore Park Middle and Conway High School. I served in the U.S. Marine Corps with an honorable discharge. I then joined the family’s concrete construction business and have lead it for over 20 years. I have been married to Amanda Benton for 23 years. We have four wonderful children and a daughter-in-love.
I am a member of Langston Baptist Church in Conway. I enjoy spending time with family, Clemson sports and cycling.
Q. What are the three most important issues facing the City of Conway right now and how would you tackle them?
A. I am not a one hot topic candidate. Below, are three important issues to me that I look forward to working on as a councilman.
B. I will be a councilman who will listen to the concerns and needs of all people. I will work hard, be honest and transparent with all citizens.
C. I will be a councilman who will fight for fairness for all people no matter where you live, play or operate a business in the city limits.
D. I will be an advocate with county, state and national leaders for roads and flood relief.
Q. Why are you the person for the job?
A. I am the right person for the job because I know what it means to serve our county and citizens. The U.S. Marine Corps instilled that in me deeply. Operating a business has also taught me many lessons that will serve me well on Council. I am the right person for the job because I will be honest, hardworking and serve the interests of all of Conway.
Amanda Butler
Q. Give us a little biographical information about yourself.
A. I am Amanda R. Butler and I’m the daughter of Judge Aaron C. Butler, the late Shirley Hickman Butler and Deborah Crawford Butler. I’m a Conway native that matriculated through the Horry County School system. After I graduated Conway High School, I attended Clemson University and majored in Sociology with a minor in Biological Sciences. After completion of my undergraduate studies, I attended the Interdenominational Theology Center in Atlanta, Georgia to obtain my Masters in Divinity degree with a concentration in Pastoral Care and Counseling. I had the pleasure of returning to Conway and began working with the transition team at SC Vocational Rehabilitation to assist transition age youth with disabilities plan for employment and post-secondary education. After working with students with disabilities for 7 years, I decided to go back to school to pursue my Masters of Art in Teaching-Learning Disabilities. I currently work at Conway High School as a teacher within the special education department.
Q. What are the three most important issues facing the City of Conway right now and how would you tackle them?
A. The three reasons why I decided to run for Conway City Council are: inclusion, the desire to create economic growth opportunities for our young adults and young families, and working together to ensure that the citizens of Conway have the economic environmental stability to live, work, and raise a family. It’s important that our Council reflects the community that it represents; with various ages, genders, socioeconomic statuses, and ethnicities. It’s imperative that our local economy continues to grow and flourish. In order to do that we must work together to make sure we are creating the space for young entrepreneurs, college graduates, and transition age youth to not only live in Conway but have the economic means to work and raise a family here.
Q. Why are you the person for the job?
A. Growing up in Conway has awarded me several opportunities to lead and impact my community. Participating in Calling All Colors as a student at Whittemore Park Middle School and Conway High, participating in Jump for the Sun through Coastal Carolina University, being able to participate in the Palmetto Project while in high school, and serving on the MLK planning Committee has allowed me opportunities to positively impact my community. My experience working with local business owners as a transition counselor and working with families with transition age youth with disabilities has allowed me to work with several local businesses to provide training opportunities for several of our local youth. It takes all of us working together and bringing our skills and knowledge to the table to make a positive impact on our city. I have the skill set to do it and the passion for people to accomplish it.
William Goldfinch
Q. Give us a little biographical information about yourself.
A. The best thing I ever did was convincing Sallie Edwards Goldfinch to marry me. I honestly don’t know what she was thinking. We have two boys - Mac (10) and Sam (7) - and we have operated a financial advisory practice in Conway for fifteen years. I am a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church in Conway.
I graduated from Conway High School and The University of South Carolina Darla Moore School of Business with a concentration in finance. I am a past president of The Conway High School Education Foundation, former vice president and board member of The Conway Chamber of Commerce, past president, secretary and current board member of The Waccamaw Sertoma Club, current board member of Conway Downtown Alive, and I have served the citizens of Conway on Conway’s City Council since 2010. In my free time, I enjoy watching my boys play youth sports. We also enjoy hunting whatever is in season.
Q. What are the three most important issues facing the City of Conway right now and how would you tackle them?
■ Balancing the rapid growth in our area with preserving our quality of life and the character of our community. Responsible growth ensures there will be good jobs to support our children and their families if they choose to raise families in Conway. Even so, we cannot grow in a way that compromises our small town charm and values.
■ The need for infrastructure, particularly roads. This is not just a City issue, but will require coordinating with the County and with DOT. Solving this will require working with these partners, and I’ve been fortunate to develop relationships with folks in these agencies during my service.
■ Flooding. We’ve come a long way--in fact, we’ve written the book that The Municipal Association of SC uses for emergency flood response--but we still have a long way to go. Some of the challenge here relates back to issue #1 (rapid development), but the solution will require continued cooperation with our state and federal partners.
Q. Why are you the person for the job?
A. I believe leadership is not about any one person, but is about working with others. In my service, I have been blessed to learn which approaches work and which do not work. I have been fortunate to work with a wonderful group of elected officials, with an extremely dedicated staff of city employees, and with partners around the county and state.
I have done my best to serve Conway without an agenda. My only purpose has been to make rational, common sense decisions that are in the best long-term interest of the city and its citizens, and I would be deeply honored if my fellow citizens would allow me to continue serving in this way.
Danny Hardee
Q. Give us a little biographical information about yourself.
A. My name is Danny Hardee and I am a local business owner here in the Conway area. I own and operate Hardee Electric and have for over 40 years, I am also a Real Estate agent with Anchor Realty. My family is a big part of my life. My wife, Jennifer and I have 3 kids, a son-in-law and 3 grandchildren. I have lived in Conway most of my life, grew up here, played here and attend church here at Jamestown Baptist Church. I have coached at our recreation departments, and high school level sports. Over the years I have had the privilege to serve on a variety of committees and boards and am looking forward to continue being proactively involved with our community.
Q. What are the three most important issues facing the City of Conway right now and how would you tackle them?
A. All problems are important and honestly it's hard to highlight 3 issues that are more important than others. Different areas of our community have different concerns and I feel all are equally important. Some of our communities do not have high crime rates where other parts of our town do, this doesn't mean that crime is not a concern. It is and needs to be addressed. The flooding issue is certainly a problem that affects all of Conway in one way or another. It's the obligation, duty, and job of City Council to address every issue for each community. Be it street lights, litter, city owned streets, new development, historical properties, helping businesses start and grow, tennis facilities, jobs and rebuilding in areas that are in need. All of these concerns are real and need to be addressed with the same amount of respect. We need to address our current problems, learn from the past decisions and execute a long-term plan that enriches the livability of Conway.
Q. Why are you the person for the job?
A. By being a small business owner I have experienced what it is like to have to worry about paying employees and making sure their families were taken care of first. When floods, hurricanes or even Covid hits, our city businesses have to keep going, money has to flow and people have to be paid to keep things going. Our Churches, grocery stores, retail stores, restaurants and many more depend on it. I am a man of the community; I love Conway and want my children and their children to be able to enjoy it for years to come. Conway is growing rapidly and we have certain areas and neighborhoods that sometimes seem to be ignored. Our downtown is vital to our economy, no doubt, but let's not forget our other areas such as Jamestown, Racepath, Wild Wing, Country Manor, Woodcreek and many more. That's why I firmly believe in equal representation and firmly believe that Danny Hardee is the right choice for Conway City Council
Julie Hardwick
Q. Give us a little biographical information about yourself.
A. I am a proud native of Conway. Born to Brice and Frances Marian Powell Hardwick and reared in the Maple section of Horry County. I am a product of Horry County Schools, attending Homewood Elementary, Conway Middle, and graduating from Conway High as a member of the incredible Class of 1987.
I then earned my BS degree in Education with a minor in History from Clemson University and a MS in Counseling from the University of South Carolina.
My career in education began as a Social Studies teacher at Socastee High School, then moved to Columbia and taught at Dutch Fork High School. When teaching, I focused on the instruction of US Government and was selected to become a part of the team which wrote the curriculum for the nationally-acclaimed Kids Voting program.
Leaving the classroom, I moved into the field of counseling serving as the Director of Guidance at Conway High, the Academy of Arts, Science, and Technology, and I am currently at Blackwater Middle School.
Throughout my career, I have been involved with many organizations which empower and strengthen young people. Along with a core team, I established the CONNECT program which mentored and supported at-risk students. I have also been heavily involved with coordinating and supporting the highly-effective CCU Call Me Mister and CCU Dalton Floyd Mentor programs.
I consider myself an advocate for all things which promote community development, growth, fairness, and justice.
Q. What are the three most important issues facing the City of Conway right now and how would you tackle them?
A. Conway must first continue to develop her complex and multi-faceted identity as home to Coastal Carolina University, a historical town rich in history, an environmentally-friendly community, the county seat of government, and as a thriving economic city. When Conway creates the desired identity that Conway is a destination for all things, people will come, and further economic prosperity will follow.
The second issue is Economic Development. As Conway continues to grow, a cyclical effect will go into effect. More businesses, more buildings, and more homes will generate the tax revenue which will return into the City’s coffers to ensure the continual growth of our infrastructure as well as the welcoming nature of Conway. As this growth occurs, Conway leaders must continue to carefully balance the city’s growth with the meticulous preservation of the rich history which has made Conway the city it is today.
Stormwater Drainage and flooding are obviously a key concern for all residents of Conway. We have seen the disastrous effects of flooding far too many times to ever again downplay the threat it presents. With the invaluable advice and input of seasoned professionals, city leaders can effectively analyze past events and develop effective and strategic plans. Obviously, no one person has a correct “answer” for the stormwater drainage and flooding problem, but with all concerned individuals working together for a common goal, a synergistic effect will result in an effective plan for the City and her residents.
Q. Why are you the person for the job?
A. The Citizens of Conway should vote for me for a seat on City Council because I have prepared for this job over the past year and half, and I am ready to assume the myriad of responsibilities which accompany the office.
My decision to run for City Council was one which was made with a great deal of thought, planning, and self-examination. In April 2020, I committed to attending (in person when allowed) every City Council meeting and workshop. In July 2021, with permission from the City Administration, I spent an entire week job-shadowing and interviewing the heads of various City departments to better understand their departments’ successes, challenges, and visions.
By attending these Council meetings and job-shadowing the various departments, I gained hands-on knowledge of the inner workings of our City. When elected, I will have mitigated the learning curve of being “new on Council,” and I will be ready to productively serve the citizens of Conway immediately. It is easy to say, “I want to be a member of Council because I love Conway.”
Serving on Conway City Council does indeed require a love for our city; however, being a productive Council member requires so very much more than just love for one’s city. To be an effective Council member, an individual must be dedicated, honest, intelligent, perseverate, far-sighted, unbiased, and open-minded. I am the candidate who best exemplifies those qualities, and I appreciate your support for my candidacy for Conway City Council.
Beth Helms
I like this quote by Paulo Coelho: “The world is changed by your example, not by your opinion.”
Q. Why I wanted to run for city council:
1. I love Conway, this is where I grew up and this is my “hometown”.
2. I was a flood victim and I was personally overwhelmed at the community support. “Conway strong is personal to me”.
3. I am a graduate of Clemson University where I received a degree in management with a minor in finance and real estate. I am a commercial real estate appraiser with the Horry County Assessor’s office. Through my job I am FEMA certified by the federal government. With my experience with damage assessment, I have personally lived the nightmare of being a flood victim. I am personally invested in flood control and ways to possibly prevent flooding.
4. I believe we need a woman on council. Over 50 percent of our population is female and we need better representation on council. I can be a strong voice on council and will represent every citizen.
5. I will bring motivation to City Council by focusing on the best qualities of every council member. I will help grow our city into the future while keeping the qualities of Life Every Conway resident enjoys.
Four Areas I will concentrate on as a member of City Council:
1. Public Safety – maintain a level of public safety services so that every citizen in every part of the city feels safe and secure
2. Flooding – working on flood control in both new and old areas of the city in order to mitigate the effects of flooding
3. Growth – every city needs a certain amount of growth to expand its tax base and ensure its future. I will work with council and staff to ensure growth is controlled so it does not outrun our infrastructure and services
4. Business – maintain a business-friendly environment. We need to be helpful in promoting and getting new business to our area.
I am not running against anyone, I am running for a seat on city council. I will listen to you, work for you, and will be accessible by phone when needed…Beth Helms
Shane Hubbard
Q. What are the three most important issues facing the City of Conway right now and how would you tackle them?
A. Let me start by saying that normally when issues arise in the city they are short term. As a council we try to identify the issue, identify the solution, and move forward. That is not to say we have solved every issue the city faces. If re-elected to City Council, we have several issues that need attention.
The first one that is on a lot of people’s minds is flooding. It is hard to find a group of people in Conway who have not been impacted in some way by flooding. While I am not sure we can completely prevent flooding, I do think there are some things we can do as a city to help. We must be good stewards of the land.
I believe we are going to have to continue to monitor development to ensure we are not developing tracts that have previously flooded. Recently we worked with a developer in the North Conway area on a parcel to ensure that only the portion of property that was not previously flooded could be developed and the remainder would not be filled in.
We also have concerns with roadways during a flood situation. During our most recent flood, Hwy 501 acted as a dam and not only was one avenue across the Waccamaw closed to traffic, preventing people from getting to work and to the hospital, but also more water was pushed on to certain areas of the city. While the city does not have the authority or resources to manage SCDOT roads or build new bridges, as a council we do need to continue to lobby our legislators to improve the roadways in our area, including the building of a new bridge across the Waccamaw River.
Another concern is growth. Many believe that Horry County and Conway are growing too quickly. I want our citizens to be assured that if re-elected I will focus on the impacts growth in our area will have on traffic, schools and public safety. While I do not believe we should halt all development, we must make sure that development in the city is well planned and responsible. We also need to work with developers to offer more diverse housing options for our citizens.
The third issue I would like to address is economic development. With more people moving to our city will also come the need for new business. That is a good thing for our community. Having said that, I often hear the complaint that it is difficult to open or grow a business in Conway and that the city is not “business friendly.” We need to change that.
I would like to revisit some of our ordinances, regulations, and fees that may hinder a new business from opening or an existing business from expanding or making improvements. This also includes keeping taxes low as businesses recover from the pandemic. We must balance capital improvements for the city and the effects higher taxes would have on residents and businesses. Finally, we need to educate city employees on ways to work with new and existing business owners on ways to help them navigate the process of upstart or expansion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.