There are 14,000 people eligible to vote in Tuesday’s election that will run as usual from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Three seats on the Conway City Council will be the only election to be decided that day.

Only city residents may cast ballots and every voter must have a photo ID, according to Sandy Martin, director of Horry County’s Voters Registration and Elections Office.

Precincts and their polling places are East Conway, Horry County Library; Four Mile, Bethany Bible Chapel; Homewood, Homewood Elementary School; Jamestown, South Conway Elementary School; Maple, Maple Baptist Church; North Conway 1, Mary Thompson Center at Collins Park; North Conway 2, Conway Elementary School; Racepath 1, the Senior Center at the Conway Recreation Department; Racepath 2, Whittemore Park Middle School; Red Hill 1, Coastal Carolina and Wild Wing, Christ the Servant Lutheran Church; and West Conway, Horry County Courthouse.

People must have been registered to vote 30 days in advance of the election.

Martin said as of Tuesday they had received 42 votes from people who have come into her office to vote and 12 that have come in the mail. Mail-in votes must be received by Election Day.

The Voters Registration and Elections Office is located at 1515 Fourth Ave., Conway.

The Horry Independent sent the same three questions to each Conway City Council candidate. They answered the questions in writing.

Autry Benton

Q. Give us a little biographical information about yourself.

A. I am a lifelong resident of Conway. I was educated at Homewood Elementary, Whittemore Park Middle and Conway High School. I served in the U.S. Marine Corps with an honorable discharge. I then joined the family’s concrete construction business and have lead it for over 20 years. I have been married to Amanda Benton for 23 years. We have four wonderful children and a daughter-in-love.

I am a member of Langston Baptist Church in Conway. I enjoy spending time with family, Clemson sports and cycling.