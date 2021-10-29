Bethune: I assure you that there was no “surprise move” on the city’s part. There are many sides to this issue and management and council are working together to find a solution that will benefit everyone. We have been talking with retirees to get their insight and to learn of their individual needs. We are also waiting on the new rates, which we should have by early November. My goal is to find a compromise that is in the best interest of all affected, while protecting the costs and coverage of our current and future employees.

McClure: If the city hired employees with the promise of being able to remain on the city’s health plan when they retire, I think they should honor that commitment. At the same time, I think the city should help retiring employees find the best and most affordable health plan for them and their families, which may or may not be remaining on the city’s insurance. In the case of being able to recruit police officers and firefighters, I think the city should work with the Municipal Association to set up a special health insurance program for these first responders, since every city in South Carolina is facing these same challenges. Also, the demands of first responders are so much greater than on other municipal employees, and finding people to take on these jobs is so very difficult that it calls for special benefits for them.

Durant: No, our police officers and firefighters work day and night to protect us and they can endure so much trauma during the job. So as they protect us, we have to protect them as well. So I firmly believe that we should let our officers and firefighters who retire before they turn 65 keep their insurance. We have to back them just as they back us.

Rosza: I stand firmly behind the city’s employees and first responders. They were hired with the understanding that they would have health insurance both on the job and after retirement. There is ABSOLUTELY NO EXCUSE to be taking this away from them. Especially for the first responders. They put their lives on the line every day.