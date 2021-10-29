Five candidates are running for three open slots on Myrtle Beach City Council, meaning that a majority will serve for the next four years.
Incumbents Jackie Hatley, Mike Lowder and Gregg Smith are running for re-election, and newcomers Alex Fogel and John Newman have thrown their hat in.
Myhorrynews.com assembled their biographies and surveyed them on key issues in Myrtle Beach, including crime, affordable housing, vaccine mandates and city benefits.
Candidate biographies
Alex Fogel
• Education: UCLA - Lifetime teaching credential in business, technology and related subjects; Syracuse University - certificate in service marketing
• Current occupation: Retired
• Political experience: Community Workforce Development Board (County of Orange, California); board member (Eagle Creek Ranch POA); board member (Maple Park HOA)
Jackie Hatley
• Education: University of South Carolina - Coastal, graduated 1993 - B.S. in business administration
• Current occupation: Hotel owner/operator
• Political experience: Currently sits on Myrtle Beach City Council (first term), Board of Zoning Appeals (one term); Community Appearance Board (two terms)
Mike Lowder
• Education: Associate degree in criminal justice
• Current occupation: Retired law enforcement officer. Worked for the Myrtle Beach Police Department (lieutenant) and the Horry County Sheriff’s Office (chief deputy)
• Political experience: City councilman; chaired the Board of Zoning Appeals for five years
John Newman
• Education: B.S. in international business from Syracuse University
• Current occupation: Founder/CEO of Newman Brothers Construction
• Political experience: None
Gregg Smith
• Education: University of South Carolina
• Current occupation: Realtor
• Political experience: One term on city council
Many firefighters and police officers have protested the city’s plan to terminate its health insurance option for staff who retire before the age of 65, arguing that they are more likely to experience health problems later in life and that the physical toll of their jobs necessitates earlier retirement. They add that the city’s surprise move has thrown their finances into disarray, as they had planned around the expectation of city-subsidized, group coverage. Do you support the city’s plan to terminate the health insurance option for pre-65 retirees? How do you think the city should handle insurance for pre-65 retirees?
Fogel: I believe in the adage, “When you make a commitment, you build hope. When you keep a commitment, you build trust.”
Breaking the promise to provide for the health care of pre-65 retirees is wrong, and totally avoidable. Granted, some tough financial decisions will be required to continue the benefits, but that is what leaders do. Trust annuities and other mechanisms have been used for decades by unions, private corporations and government entities to fund retirement and benefit programs, and these should be explored by the City of Myrtle Beach. The only option that should be taken off the table is that of ceasing the benefits.
Hatley: I don’t agree with the change in policy regarding the possible termination of health benefits for early retirement. I think we owe it to our police and firefighters and all city employees to explore other healthcare options and solutions. I am currently and will continue to work with council and staff to help come up with other options. I will not support any change in policy that is detrimental to the people that serve and protect our citizens.
Lowder: I do not support terminating retirees from the city’s insurance. I continue to work with members of council and staff to resolve this issue. I have and will continue to offer and look for compromises and options.
Newman: I think the city should honor its commitment to those employees. This was a benefit that influenced those employees to choose to work for the city instead of another employer. Even if it was not guaranteed in writing, it was a benefit that those employees had come to rely on and expected to continue into the future. The city should continue to pay those benefits until a win-win solution can be found.
Smith: Previously, those that retired from the City of Myrtle Beach with a certain number of years of service have been given up to $100,000 in a Retirement Health Reimbursement Account, and previously, the only option was for them to use that money to purchase insurance from the City of Myrtle Beach until they are eligible for Medicare at the age of 65. When discussing this change, we were under the impression that there were cheaper alternatives within the insurance marketplace that would provide similar coverage at a lower price, thereby allowing the $100,000 RHRA account to last longer, and hopefully until the retirees reach their 65th birthday. Based on the information that we had at the time, it was a wise decision that would really benefit the pre- 65 retirees. It turned out that this change did not benefit everyone. While many of the pre-65 retirees were able to find better coverage at a lower price, some of them were not. I’ve changed insurances several times because of different jobs and I know that it can be a stressful transition. I’m sure it’s even scarier if you’ve been on the same insurance plan for 25 or more years. Clearly, the transition did not go as we anticipated, and for that I’m sorry. We’re working to find other options that will work for those that did not find better plans.
At the first mayoral debate, candidates attacked Mayor Brenda Bethune’s record on crime, suggesting the city had become less safe under her watch. But at October’s city council workshop, Bethune praised the Myrtle Beach Police Department after it reported that type one crimes (serious theft, violent and sex crimes) hadn’t increased except for motor vehicle theft, slamming “misinformation” and “fake media outlets trying to paint a much different picture.” How would you describe the current state of crime and law enforcement in Myrtle Beach? What kind of approach to crime would you take, if elected?
Fogel: To paraphrase Mark Twain, “There’s lies, darn lies, and then there’s statistics.”
There are several problems with the mayor’s statements. First of all, she is on record stating, “We can’t control who comes here,” and “There’s crime everywhere.” Statements such as these show that the mayor has simply thrown her hands up into the air where crime in our city is concerned.
The crime statistics continually presented by the MBPD, and lauded by the mayor and others depict the data for all reported Part 1 crimes in the most positive light. If the same data is broken out by individual crimes, true violent crimes (those against a person versus property) have increased. Then, there is also the matter of unreported and undocumented crimes in Myrtle Beach that never make it into the FBI database. I have personally witnessed officers responding to a burglary alarm at a residence where entry to the house had been made through a broken window. The officers entered the house with weapons drawn, but the intruder had apparently fled before their arrival. In this case, a crime (breaking and entering) had clearly occurred, but no report of it was ever present on the MBPD P2C website and no follow-up investigation (dusting for fingerprints, etc.) was performed.
The MBPD has a stated policy of “voluntary compliance” where citizens are informed of the law and then expected to voluntarily comply. This is a criminology principle that has shown limited success in the most stable and mature of communities, but has proven much less effective in communities with a more immature and transient population such as we have here in Myrtle Beach with all of our tourists and newer residents. When this approach is combined with the other stated MBPD policy of “discretionary enforcement,” a large percentage of crimes occur with no repercussions and with no data collected on them.
While not advocating anything as extreme as “stop and frisk,” I will push for stricter, fairer and more consistent enforcement of our laws. Officers will be encouraged to confront even the most minor violations when they witness them, and document these encounters in field reports. Officers’ use of discretionary enforcement will need to be documented for review by command staff to ensure that our laws are being enforced impartially and effectively. I will also push for greater implementation of “Problem-Oriented Policing” (POP) strategies that will utilize law enforcement, other city agencies, the business community and residents to proactively target “hot spots” for criminal activity.
Hatley: The current state of crime and law enforcement is a two-part answer: (1) To be a police officer right now is not a glamorous career. In fact, with the current state of our nation, all Police departments nationwide are short officers between 15-25%. Officers everywhere are understandably frustrated with many choosing to completely change career paths. We are living in a culture that is demoralizing police departments but still want quality public safety. Until this culture changes, “all” police departments will have a hard time hiring and retaining officers. That is why it is so important to support and lift our police department up. These men and women put their lives on the line everyday to keep us safe and we must take care of them, monetarily and resource wise.
(2) Considering we are short some officers, it is a testament to the men and women of our department that they did as well as they have this year. We had a record number of visitors and calls for service this spring and summer. Our officers did a phenomenal job with the resources they had, and I am extremely proud of them! Do we need to improve? Yes, there is always room for improvement. We continuously must evaluate and change with this cultural environment. I would like for us to expand and increase the size of our canine units and get creative using them to deter our war
on crime. I fully support the expansion of our technological side of crime prevention. Naturally, I want to see us hire and train more officers while increasing the retention rates of our current staff.
Lowder: There is no question that we have crime in our city just as every city in this nation. The fact is there are people that are willing to commit crime rather than working a regular job. It is true that our type one crimes are lower, however we do have crime. Staffing police positions is a nationwide challenge, our police department is not fully staffed. We are making every effort to fill our vacant positions.
A. I will continue to work with council and staff to provide resources for our police department. We have added over 100 cameras, tag readers, body cameras, K9s and other equipment for our officers. We will continue to allocate additional officers as we have over the past five years. Offering competitive salaries for our new hires and officers we have on staff now. One of the considerations for salaries must be the workload our first responders have during the tourist season. The men and women are almost nonstop, working long hours as well.
B. Work with our neighborhood watch meeting which have been a valuable tool for our police department. Continue to encourage people if you see something, say something.
C. I have continued with the approach of more aggressive enforcement of our state laws and city ordinances to resolve behavior issues we have in areas of our city. Finally, understanding and listening to the concerns of our residents and business community. Our city consists of a number of neighborhoods and business areas. Not all of these neighborhoods and business areas have the same concerns. Plans must be developed to help with these concerns. Such as a traffic enforcement plan for speeding in neighborhoods; working to have more officer presence in neighborhoods and our business community.
Newman: Myrtle Beach is not a safe place to live, work, or visit. I live in a supposedly "good" part of the city. I have had yard equipment and my children's toys stolen right out of my carport. I had my home invaded in broad daylight by a drug addicted, known criminal with a history of repeat offenses. We have to chain up my son's basketball hoop to keep it from disappearing. We had to install an alarm system and security cameras to get some feeling of safety. There is NO regular police presence in our "good" part of the city. I would hate to live in the not so good part of the city. Our city's crime problem has grown because of the millions of dollars we spend promoting tourism and attracting millions of people to come visit our city. Our police force has not kept up with that. Failure to not admit that we have a serious problem is our city's first mistake. Not holding our city manager and chief of police accountable is our city's second mistake. To make a real difference regarding crime:
1. City council needs to admit publicly that we have a serious crime problem.
2. City council needs to commit publicly to making solving the problem it's top priority, even if that means temporarily putting promoting tourism in second place behind solving our crime problem.
3. There are two persons responsible for solving the problem, the city manager and the chief of police.
4. City council must give the city manager the mandate to solve the problem or lose his job.
Smith: The actual number of violent crimes in Myrtle Beach is down. In 2017, there were 455 violent crimes logged. In 2020, that number was only 375. The most violent crimes in our history was in 2003 when there were 608 violent crimes reported. That’s the good news. The bad news is that many perceive that crime in Myrtle Beach is up; and that perception is their reality. I know that it doesn’t matter that the actual number of crimes is down if you’ve been a victim, and we’ll continue to work towards lower and lower crime numbers. I’m proud of the Myrtle Beach Police Department and all the hard work they put in, day after day. Four years ago, we passed the “Police Recruitment and Retention Plan.” Among other things, that plan raised wages for our officers to the top range in the area and 10 additional budgeted positions to the police force for each of the next seven years. That started off strong, but the recent vilification of police coupled with the tight labor market has made it difficult to fully staff the department. As a result, our officers are working overtime and being taken away from their families for longer than they anticipated. I know that’s a problem and I’m committed to making the Myrtle Beach Police Department the preferred department to work for in the state of South Carolina.
Myrtle Beach’s recent development boom has sent property values through the roof. While this has increased equity for property owners, expanding their wealth, it has also increased costs of living for renters, shrinking their disposable income and at times pricing them out of the community. Notably, a report from the Habitat for Humanity of Horry County found that 56% of renters within city limits are cost-burdened or severely cost-burdened and that less than 15% of Myrtle Beach workers live in the city. How will you ensure that affordable workforce housing is available as the city continues to grow?
Fogel: A great deal of the most recent development is derived from plans approved by the city decades ago, such as in and around the Grande Dunes Planned Unit Development (PUD), and similar locations. As our community has changed since the original developments were approved, our city government has failed to adjust their vision.
As your question highlights, unbridled growth has had a serious impact on affordable housing within the city, but it has also strained our infrastructure significantly. Large sections of our city resemble an impoverished third-world country, with dilapidated buildings, overgrown vacant lots and crumbling streets. My approach to this situation is two-fold. First, I would attempt to shift the city’s focus from new development to redevelopment, with incentives for investors to target the numerous “opportunity zones” already identified in our city. For example, many of the older budget motels could be converted into affordable workforce housing, which would not only repurpose those properties, but also assist with eliminating them as criminal hot spots. Secondly, I would push for the city to sponsor and promote participation by local businesses in the “Registered Apprenticeship Program” developed by the U.S. Department of Labor and linked to similar programs on the state level. These programs were traditionally focused on trades such as plumbing, electrical, and similar, but have expanded to almost any occupation imaginable, including several in the hospitality segment. They are four-year programs that combine classroom instruction with on the job experience, with the salaries being partially subsidized by the government during the apprenticeship period. Combining workforce housing initiatives with workforce development initiatives is what our community needs to create a more diverse economy, increase employee wages, and give our children a future here rather than someplace else
Hatley: Affordable housing is not a problem unique to our community alone. A combination of higher paying jobs, improvement in the quality of life, and working with developers/or private owners to re-develop current buildings would help in my opinion. We have several private properties around the city that could easily be remodeled/upfitted/reconfigured for housing. The real trick is what will be the solution to motivate a property owner to make this move for change. There are federal incentive programs to encourage developers to consider building affordable housing. I would not be opposed to exploring ways the city may subsidize these efforts for example: expedite permitting, flexible zoning and possible fee reductions/waivers for such programs. I think we also need to look at other cities and see what changes they are making to successfully move the needle in their areas.
Lowder: The city is experiencing growth and property values are almost as high as anywhere you check lately. We have formed a workforce housing task force to come up with strategies for workforce housing. Locating property, possible investors and looking at any possible incentives that could be offered to developers. Workforce housing is in the Downtown Master Plan as well. There are programs available where a person may receive assistance with rent and other needs.
Newman: If you believe in capitalism and a free market, then you must have confidence that the "market" will figure it out. Employers will have to pay wages that will attract and keep enough employees to keep their business going. Naturally that will be partially dictated by rent prices and other cost of living factors. If there is a demand for workforce housing, some entrepreneurs will come along and build workforce housing. All that the city needs to do is make sure that we are not artificially affecting either supply or demand.
Smith: Over the past few years, the City of Myrtle Beach has identified an issue with affordable housing within the city limits. The report from Habitat for Humanity was funded by the city to identify the scope of the problem so that we knew exactly what needed to be solved. Currently, the city is collecting a small portion of building permit fees for a Workforce Housing Fund. This fund will be used to create additional affordable housing within the City of Myrtle Beach. That could mean buying land and working with developers to build affordable housing, subsidizing developers who include affordable units within their developments, helping city employees save for down payment of houses within the city, or several other things. Lack of affordable housing is an issue that the City has identified and we’re making measurable progress. Safe, affordable housing can bring a diverse workforce to the city, reduce crime, and give children a better chance at getting a good education.
In recent years, the drug war’s disproportionate impact on communities of color has come under the spotlight, with data showing that Black Americans are several times more likely to be arrested for drug crimes than whites despite similar rates of substance use. These disparities often have long-term consequences, as a non-violent drug charge can seriously limit someone’s access to education, employment and housing. Do you believe that police officers should de-prioritize low-level, non-violent drug offenses? Do you believe in alternatives to arrests, like handing out citations or referring someone to treatment? Explain.
Fogel: While my answer to your second question related to crime might imply that I only want to get tougher on crime, that is not the case. I want better enforcement of our laws, but I am not opposed to seeing certain laws changed. That is something that has to be done at the state level, however.
What we can do at the municipal level is to ensure that enforcement of all laws is done equitably. The discretion that our law enforcement officers exercise should be a measure of their job performance and they should be held accountable when it is clear that they are biased in their actions.
For offenses adjudicated at the municipal level, I would be in favor of deferred adjudication for first offenders. For example, if a person has no further violations withing six months of their first one, their record would be wiped clean.
Hatley: Your question suggest(s) that we should place such determinations in the hands of the police officers, and I think that is very unfair to them. Laws, especially as related to crime, should be clear and concise and not left to an objective determination. While I am not opposed to re-evaluating the penalization of certain drug offenses, I think it very important to do so carefully and with the pre-emption that drugs are still illegal, and our laws shouldn’t negate that fact. I do support rehabilitation efforts and public education of the hazards of drugs. However, I strongly believe the fair and consistent enforcement of all laws serve as the foundation for our overall public safety.
Lowder: The laws that you refer to are laws of the state of South Carolina. If a change were to be made as with any state law by the state representatives of South Carolina, then change could occur. A law enforcement Officer enforces the law.
Alternatives for such an arrest should come through the court system. The solicitor's office has a drug court for offenses such as these. Offenders are given opportunity to enroll in programs which offer a number of opportunities, including treatment. However, these decisions are made through court system and should not be made by the police officers. Other programs help offenders that make a mistake to work with counselors about getting offenses expunged from their records.
Newman: Stealing a loaf of bread is against the law. However, locking someone up and destroying their life for stealing a loaf of bread is far more criminal. I feel the same way about "low-level, non-violent drug offenses" as I do about stealing a loaf of bread.
Smith: I am open to discussion on the issue of de-prioritizing low-level, non-violent drug offenses, specifically for marijuana, which has been decriminalized or legalized in some form in many states. I believe that any changes should be made in consultation with experts in the law enforcement and drug addiction communities. I believe that some of the root causes of crime are drugs, lack of education, and lack of hope. If a low-level drug charge stops someone from being able to get an education or obtain a job that pays a decent wage, then that could lead them into a position where committing crime might be more likely. We all have a goal to lower crime in Myrtle Beach. Adding police officers offers a slight deterrent, and helps to solve crimes faster, but the real way to lower crime long term is to provide access to a good education, opportunities to make a living wage, and rehabilitation and treatment for those suffering from the disease of addiction.
Some cities, like Charleston and Columbia, have begun enacting COVID-19 vaccine mandates for city staff, with certain religious and medical exemptions, noting that they often must come into contact with the public. Firefighters and police officers, for example, must come into regular contact with people outside the department, and many people are required to enter city buildings to submit or obtain proper documentation, or comply with a legal order. This will be especially consequential in the winter months, when COVID-19 cases are expected to climb. Do you support vaccine mandates, with certain religious and medical exemptions, for city staff? Explain.
Fogel: I encourage anyone who wishes to get the vaccine to do so, but I do not support vaccine mandates.
The decision on whether or not a person should get any vaccinations is one that needs to be made by that person after discussions with their own health care team.
There is not an expert at the CDC or anywhere else that knows the medical history and heath condition of all the people currently being forced to get a vaccine.
For many, including myself, the known potential side effects of the vaccines, such as possibly causing blood clots, places them at a higher risk than if they were to contract the virus. My own physicians have advised me not to get any of the vaccines, so advocating a mandate for others would be hypocritical.
Hatley: I do not support mask mandates. I feel it should be an individual’s choice to wear a mask or not. I do encourage vaccines but do not support a mandate. Mandates send the message that “you are not smart enough to make your own decision and therefore I will make the decision for you.” The general public is smart enough to make decisions about their wellbeing.
Lowder: At present time there are no vaccination mandates for city personnel. (Editor's note: Lowder refused to provide any answer beyond this one.)
Newman: I am 110% against vaccine mandates. Liberty, our country's founding principle, demands that we be free to choose what is best for ourselves and our families. It is dangerous to pretend that a mandate that demands you choose between doing something against your will and better judgment or losing your job is a freedom of choice.
Smith: The vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson have all been proven to be safe and to reduce the severity of COVID-19 among vaccinated individuals. It is my position that it is a wise choice to be vaccinated and I encourage everyone to speak with their doctor regarding vaccination. However, at this point, I’m NOT prepared to mandate that employees of the City of Myrtle Beach get vaccinated under the threat of losing their job.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.