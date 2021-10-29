Newman: I think the city should honor its commitment to those employees. This was a benefit that influenced those employees to choose to work for the city instead of another employer. Even if it was not guaranteed in writing, it was a benefit that those employees had come to rely on and expected to continue into the future. The city should continue to pay those benefits until a win-win solution can be found.

Smith: Previously, those that retired from the City of Myrtle Beach with a certain number of years of service have been given up to $100,000 in a Retirement Health Reimbursement Account, and previously, the only option was for them to use that money to purchase insurance from the City of Myrtle Beach until they are eligible for Medicare at the age of 65. When discussing this change, we were under the impression that there were cheaper alternatives within the insurance marketplace that would provide similar coverage at a lower price, thereby allowing the $100,000 RHRA account to last longer, and hopefully until the retirees reach their 65th birthday. Based on the information that we had at the time, it was a wise decision that would really benefit the pre- 65 retirees. It turned out that this change did not benefit everyone. While many of the pre-65 retirees were able to find better coverage at a lower price, some of them were not. I’ve changed insurances several times because of different jobs and I know that it can be a stressful transition. I’m sure it’s even scarier if you’ve been on the same insurance plan for 25 or more years. Clearly, the transition did not go as we anticipated, and for that I’m sorry. We’re working to find other options that will work for those that did not find better plans.

At the first mayoral debate, candidates attacked Mayor Brenda Bethune’s record on crime, suggesting the city had become less safe under her watch. But at October’s city council workshop, Bethune praised the Myrtle Beach Police Department after it reported that type one crimes (serious theft, violent and sex crimes) hadn’t increased except for motor vehicle theft, slamming “misinformation” and “fake media outlets trying to paint a much different picture.” How would you describe the current state of crime and law enforcement in Myrtle Beach? What kind of approach to crime would you take, if elected?