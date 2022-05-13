The Conway Police Department has a new member, whose very presence is making history for police in Horry County.
He’s got thick soft black hair, good for petting and expected to comfort the victims of crime in the city.
His name is Finn, short for King Griffinn. He’s a little frisky these days, but when he finishes his training he should be ready to make a difference in the lives of hurting people who come into the Conway Police Department, some carrying serious, hard-to-shake burdens.
Finn is a Bernedoodle, a mixture of a poodle and a Bernese Mountain Dog, who is undergoing training to be a comfort dog for Conway’s victims.
“For the last fiscal year, there were thirty victims that we think we could have used this animal on," said his keeper, CPD’s victim advocate Nickey Richardson.
Some of the crime victims who Finn may be asked to help with are suffering from things like sexual assault, domestic violence, assault, crimes against children and internet crimes against children.
The city was able to land an $8,000 grant for the CPD to buy, train, house and feed Finn, who will live with Richardson. The duo will be on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week to offer immediate solace to victims.
The two are already bonding, but the dog, who must be neutered when he hits his first birthday, is only 4-months-old now.
Richardson will take training at Atros Kennels in Greenville along with Finn, and he will live with her when he’s done.
Although most police departments have drug dogs that can help with all kinds of crimes, Richardson said Finn is the first comfort dog in any police department in Horry County.
Breeders of comfort dogs consider many factors in choosing the right types of dogs. They like poodles because their fur is thick and soft making petting them more therapeutic. Finn doesn’t have dander and is hypoallergenic, to protect Conway’s victims from allergy attacks. He will eventually weigh in at 20 to 30 pounds, but now Richardson said he is a “whopping 18 pounds.”
Richardson has been working on this project for about nine months, but she points out that there’s still much more training in Finn’s future. His training is expected to take 12 months, but it could be pushed to 18 months.
He is expected to be on the job by April of 2023 or perhaps the following September, but Richardson plans to introduce him to the Conway City Council soon. Just like dogs that nab criminals, Finn will be sworn in as a member of the department.
City of Conway spokesperson June Wood was already bonding with Finn Tuesday.
As for the city’s victims, she said, “It’s something that could be very effective for them.”
