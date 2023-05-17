Jasmin Waites Parker grew up in a rural Georgetown County community where the public viewed law enforcement and attorneys as the enemy.
People would tease her about her father working as the chief of police for the city of Georgetown. She brushed it off, knowing the importance of public service.
Now the 28-year-old Parker hopes her position as Conway’s first ever full-time city attorney will help her be a liaison between the legal side and the community.
“I love the fact that they care so much about this position and serving the people in this capacity,” she said. “I’m honored that I was chosen for it.”
Conway has previously had part-time city attorneys or contracted out legal representation.
Parker will work as the city’s prosecutor handling lower-level charges, which includes DUIs and traffic tickets, and she will defend the city in any type of litigation it faces. Parker added she has already jumped in head first on the prosecution side.
She also will be attending council meetings and other city meetings to provide legal advice when needed.
Parker said she wants the community to know her door is always open.
City administrator Adam Emrick said Conway is no longer a small town and was in need of a full-time attorney.
"We look forward to what Jasmin will contribute to the betterment of the city of Conway," Emrick said.
Born in Germany while her father was deployed, Parker spent most of her life in rural Georgetown County.
She graduated from Carvers Bay High School then attended Furman University. After college, she worked in the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office before beginning law school at Florida Coastal. She later transferred and graduated from Charleston School of Law.
Parker then worked at the solicitor’s office in Georgetown as a prosecutor.
Outside of work, Parker enjoys spending time with her husband and two children, a five-year-old daughter and 3-month-old boy. And she loves to sing and worship.
The Conway job fell in her lap, she said, not long after she and her family bought a home in the city, where they had no connections. Parker believes it was all in God’s timing.
“I really do feel like God takes us where we need to go,” Parker said.
She said she hopes her new position will help inspire young girls looking to start a career in public service.
“I do feel like me being in this position could be a great thing for maybe young girls,” she said. “Young girls in general and also young Black girls who don’t particularly see themselves in places like this, just to know they can do it. Like I’m just a country girl from Dunbar, South Carolina…but you can really do it.”
