McLeod Health is one step closer to bringing a medical campus to Conway after the city’s planning commission supported a rezoning Thursday night.
The planning commission unanimously recommended rezoning a nearly 71-acre parcel on El Bethel Road from low density residential to institutional.
Representatives from McLeod Health attended Thursday night’s meeting and described constructing a “campus with numerous facilities” on the site, though specific details were sparse.
Dale Lockliar, McLeod's senior vice president of planning and facilities management, said the hospital system is assessing the community to determine what services and facilities would be needed there.
The property is owned by Tripp Nealy with Moss Park Partners II, LLC.
A portion of the tract closer to El Bethel was rezoned to highway commercial in January. Initially, the property owner wanted to build homes there, but those plans changed earlier this year.
About 46% of the site is located within a special flood hazard area and 3% of the property is within a floodway, a channel that allows floodwater to flow through it.
The land is situated between El Bethel and Dunn Shortcut Road and neighboring property is owned by Horry County Schools.
Allison Hardin, the city of Conway’s director of planning and development, said from a floodplain standpoint, building commercial is better than residential.
“Commercial entities are not a problem in this area because typically they are going to be closed down overnight,” Hardin said. “If there is a flood in this area, when you have a commercial entity, typically there’s no one there overnight or if nothing else, it’s a cleaning crew that has the opportunity to not go into the office or to evacuate. But in homes where people are residing and sleeping and may sleep through a storm or notice that flooding has occurred in an area, that’s where floodplain managers start getting nervous.”
Steve Strickland, engineer and owner of Earthworks Group working on the project, said as they work to develop a medical campus, a stormwater plan is part of the master plan.
“All of those critical facilities will be well above the flood zone,” Strickland said.
Planning commission member Brian O’Neil said he is in favor of having a medical facility in the area, especially during flooding events when traffic is sometimes unable to cross the bridges on U.S. 501.
The recommendation could go to city council for a public hearing and possible first reading as early at Sept. 7. It will require two favorable votes from city council before the rezoning is official.
