The Myrtle Beach Police Department on Wednesday announced the name of an officer with the department who was injured in a shooting Saturday night.
Officer Andrew Wangstad, 28, who has been with the department for just under one year, was hurt in the shooting. "He was treated for non-life threatening injuries and is currently recovering," the release said.
Police were responding to a domestic dispute in the 400 block of 14th Avenue South when they were confronted by 20-year-old John Aycoth, who exchanged gunfire with officers.
Myrtle Beach police officer Jacob Hancher, 23, was killed, and Aycoth also died during the shooting.
