A Maryland man was recovered from the ocean off 39th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Tuesday, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.
Wilber Guerra, 34, died from asphyxiation due to drowning, said Tamara Willard, Horry County chief deputy coroner.
Guerra, who was visiting from Maryland, was pulled from the ocean about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday and transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, Willard said. Guerra was pronounced dead less than an hour later.
