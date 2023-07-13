Under his straw hat, O’Neal Smalls smiled looking at an inkberry holly in the woods at Freewoods Farms.
“It’s kind of a walking trail where people can come and refresh and resolve problems,” he said of the half-mile walking trail yawning out from the mule barn past the pumpkin patch and red hens. “And they can learn.”
Sudie Thomas, wildlife biologist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, said the area is known as the Socastee Savannah.
“Socastee Savannah is known by botanists as a really bio-diverse rich area with rare plants,” she said. “It’s sort of a wet, boggy meadow.”
The plants there, she said, include carnivorous Venus flytraps as well as pitcher plants. She said the area has also been identified as a site for rare grasses like a dropseed and toothache grass. The roots of toothache grass were once used to ease toothaches.
Drawn by the grasses and carnivorous plants, Thomas said she visited the area in the winter when she started talking to Smalls about the educational purposes of the walking trail.
Since the winter visit, Thomas said, the conservation service partnered with the Horry County Soil and Water Conservation District to identify vegetation and trees. The Horry County group donated 25 metal engraved signs to be placed on various types of plants on the walking trail.
“It’s important,” Smalls said as the sound of hammers hitting nails could be heard over the bird calls in the woods. “Oh yes. We are surrounded by development.”
Taking note of other types of plants that have emerged since her winter visit, Thomas said the group will likely return to place more signs on the path.
Freewoods Farms is located in the Burgess community off Freewoods Farms Road near Bay Road.
The 40-acre living farm depicts life for African Americans on small southern family farms after emancipation from 1865 to 1960. Smalls and others grow crops using authentic tools, a mule and plow. The farm museum began operating in 2001.
