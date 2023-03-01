Locals and visitors can now receive urgent orthopedic care 7 days a week with same-day consultation at OrthoSC’s recently opened Market Common Urgent Care in Myrtle Beach.
“It’s quick care, same day, right away when you have a new injury.” Mackenzie Groff, OrthoSC’s media contact said.
The clinic, which opened its urgent care facility at the beginning of February, planned to hold a ribbon cutting ceremony with a basketball collection and donation event for Horry County Special Olympics at 3620 Walton Dr. on March 1 at 5:30 p.m.
“OrthoSC is here to keep the Grand Strand community strong,” said OrthoSC CEO Andrew Wade, M.B.A., C.M.P.E. “That starts with how we care for our patients every day and continues with how we care for our community — as part of that dedication, we’re proud to offer expert orthopedic Urgent Care services seven days a week and show support for the local athletes of Special Olympics Area 16.”
Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, area Special Olympics board members and Horry County Ambassador athletes will be in attendance at the event.
OrthoSC’s Market Common clinic reopened in December after being temporarily closed after a vehicle crash and fire in July.
OrthoSC’s clinics in Carolina Forest, Conway, Murrells Inlet, North Myrtle Beach and Market Common offers specialized treatment for all musculoskeletal needs like the neck, back, spine, hands and feet.
The clinic’s specialized doctors can also provide medical care for joint replacement and revision, pain management, pediatric orthopedics, physical medicine and rehabilitation, podiatry, primary care sports medicine and orthopedic sports medicine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.