Market Common road pic

Hackler Street and Nevers Street will be closed from April 11-16 for crosswalk installations along portions of Farrow Parkway.

 By Chase Duncan chase.duncan@myhorrynews.com

Roads in The Market Common will be closed throughout the week beginning Tuesday for the installation of two decorative brick crosswalks along portions of Farrow Parkway.

Motorists can expect to see one-lane traffic and outer-lane closures along portions of Farrow Parkway as well as both Hackler and Nevers streets closed with detour signage posted for the duration of the project.

Weather permitting, the project's timeline is expected to last from Tuesday to Sunday (April 11-16).

Reach out to Chase Duncan at chase.duncan@myhorrynews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.