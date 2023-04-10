Roads in The Market Common will be closed throughout the week beginning Tuesday for the installation of two decorative brick crosswalks along portions of Farrow Parkway.
Motorists can expect to see one-lane traffic and outer-lane closures along portions of Farrow Parkway as well as both Hackler and Nevers streets closed with detour signage posted for the duration of the project.
Weather permitting, the project's timeline is expected to last from Tuesday to Sunday (April 11-16).
