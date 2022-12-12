Multiple holiday events are planned around the North Myrtle Beach area this month, from a Christmas light show to a golf cart parade.

Here are some events to put on your calendar.

The Great Christmas Light Show – Families can enjoy the fun right from their car as they drive through the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex through Dec. 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. to enjoy festive lights and decoration. The show will be closed on Dec. 25.

Santa’s Village is a part of the event but will only be open on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 11. From Dec. 15 through Dec. 30, Santa’s Village will be open every night except on Christmas Day.

Tickets can only be purchased at the entrance and are $15 per vehicle on the days when Santa’s Village is closed. On days when Santa’s Village is open, tickets will be $20 per vehicle.

If a vehicle has more than 15 guests, the ticket will cost $30 and if the vehicle has more than 30 guests, the ticket will cost $60.

Holidays at the Hammock – Snow lovers can have their holiday wishes fulfilled at the Crooked Hammock Brewery in North Myrtle Beach through Christmas Eve. Until Dec. 24, the brewery will have snow machines outside for the kids and three holiday beers on tap for the parents or other adults to enjoy. Each weekend, the brewery will host Santa’s Workshop where kids and adults alike can get crafty and make gifts for loved ones.

The Legends of a Beach Music Christmas – Symphony enthusiasts will have two holiday shows to choose from at the Spanish Galleon Beach Club in North Myrtle Beach on Dec. 10. The first is scheduled for 5 p.m. and the other will be at 8 p.m. Advance tickets start at $75 and can be purchased at odchristmas.com. The show will feature the Long Bay Symphony and an additional performance by The Coasters.