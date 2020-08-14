The race is on.
A former Myrtle Beach mayor squares off against a criminal defense attorney in Tuesday’s Republican primary as they vie to represent the Myrtle Beach area in the state House of Representatives.
Mark McBride, who has also served on city council, and Case Brittain of Brittain Law Firm, are running for the District 107 seat after it was vacated by Alan Clemmons.
First elected to the state House in 2002, Clemmons cited duties at his law practice and time spent away from his family when he announced his resignation from public office last month.
He had served as chairman of the House’s rules committee and on the Ways and Means Committee.
Clemmons recently defeated Brittain in the June 9 Republican primary and faced no opposition heading into November’s general election.
The winner of Tuesday’s primary election is set to face Democrat Tony Cahill and Libertarian Will Dettmering in the November general election.
McBride served as mayor twice until he was unseated by John Rhodes in 2005. He ran again unsuccessfully for council in 2015 and the mayor’s seat in 2017.
For McBride, a longtime Myrtle Beach resident, the recent crime issues plaguing the city mirror the problems it faced when he ran for mayor three years ago.
“It’s actually gotten worse,” he said, adding the police department has dealt with senior officers leaving the agency.
McBride’s priority is public safety, and he highlighted recent violence including a gang shootout and a homicide all on Ocean Boulevard. He said those incidents compelled him to seek public office again.
McBride wants to change legislation so that a portion of the money generated by the Tourism Development Fee, a 1% sales tax levied on goods purchased inside the city limits, goes toward public safety.
The levy, which generates about $25 million annually, is collected locally and a state law mandates how it is split and spent.
The city gets 20% earmarked for tourism-related projects and property tax credits for residents.
The 80-percent chunk of the fee goes to the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce to be used on out-of-market advertising to promote tourism on the Grand Strand.
“I think we need to revisit the 80%,” McBride said.
That way, the city would have more money to go toward officers and law enforcement from outside agencies might not have to be assigned to Myrtle Beach.
Being in the House would give him “a seat at the table” in Columbia and the chance to let other elected officials know about local problems.
Additionally, McBride hopes to improve local infrastructure, including roads in the district, and address transportation issues in the area.
He also feels the state could have reopened differently, pointing to many losing work because of the COVID-19 crisis.
“We’ve got to go to work,” he said. “We can’t kill the economy.”
He was critical of a recent executive order initiated by S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster allowing entertainment venues such as concerts to operate at a maximum of 50% capacity or 250 people (whichever is less) unless given an exemption.
At the end of the day, he added, a strong economy is tied to public safety.
“We’re fortunately a wealthy, successful district,” McBride said, adding public safety problems are “killing our brand.”
“Our brand is ‘Murder Beach,’” he said. “It’s terrible.”
Brittain — who Clemmons has endorsed — said serving in the House is a way to give back.
Born in Columbia, he’s lived in Myrtle Beach since he was 5 years old. He credits an upbringing that included lessons from his grandfather, a preacher, with giving him a foundation rooted in strong faith and empathy.
“This community in so many ways has raised me to be the person that I’ve become,” the criminal defense attorney said. “I think one of things I can do is give back. That’s what I’m trying to do.”
Hoping to make the Grand Strand “grand again,” Brittain hopes to help revitalize downtown Myrtle Beach and make it a prominent, family-friendly atmosphere. He’s cited The Market Common on the south end of the city as a good example.
His goal is to create a desirable atmosphere for visitors and residents and aid a tourism sector that’s a vital part of the state’s economy.
Brittain said patience is important when it comes to progress.
“Unfortunately, in this time period, we’re so used to instant gratification.”
Brittain also wants to improve local roads and make education stronger in Horry County, ensuring students and teachers are reached and facilities are well-maintained.
While he’s been challenged on whether public safety is one of his priorities going forward, Brittain stressed its importance.
While it’s impossible to eliminate crime altogether, he hopes to help draw well-trained officers to the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.