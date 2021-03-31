Authorities have charged a 29-year-old Marion County man with the kidnapping and murder in connection with the death of 80-year-old Mary Ann Elvington of Horry County, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
Dominique Davonah Brand is also charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition by person convicted of violent felony and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
Brand will have an arraignment before a Marion County Magistrate April 1 at 9:30 a.m.
The investigation is ongoing across multiple jurisdictions with the assistance of local, state and federal authorities, the social media post says.
Further information will be released in the coming days.
“Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace, along with Horry County Police Chief Joe Hill, sincerely thank the citizens of this area for their patience and assistance while authorities continue to work diligently on this case,” the post says.
Unbelief, shock and unreal were the words former Horry County School Board Chairman Frankie Blanton used to describe the feelings of his community after hearing of Mrs. Elvington’s death.
Mrs. Elvington was last seen near her home on Highway 76 in the Nichols area, according to Horry County police. Elvington’s white 2012 Buick LaCrosse was found off Bobby L. Davis Boulevard in neighboring Marion County.
During their search for Elvington, police used bloodhounds and thermal imaging equipment. The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) helicopter assisted as well.
Late Monday night, Horry County police said that remains appearing to be Elvington’s had been discovered in the Zion community of Marion County around 6:45 p.m.
Mrs. Elvington was found dead after her family had become concerned that something was wrong.
Blanton, who has a family connection with the Elvington family and attended church with Mrs. Elvington at Spring Branch Church near the North Carolina line for the past four or five years, called her death a tragedy.
“It’s just unreal. She was such a good lady. She really knew the Bible. She was always supportive of other people and tried to help other people,” he said.
Ironically, he said, he had not spoken with Mrs. Elvington for a while, but talked with her at least twice within the past week.
He also thought it was worth noting that one of the SLED agents trying to find her was a former student of hers.
He said Mrs. Elvington, a 30-year retired teacher in the Green Sea Floyds area, had told him recently that she had a heart problem, but she felt fine.
He said she moved back into her mother’s house on her family’s farm when her mother died. He also said he was told that she didn’t keep money with her.
He said it was rumored that her body was found up close to a cross, which he thinks was fitting.
“She said she was born with a cross, she lives with a cross and she wanted to die with a cross,” he said.
He called the Elvingtons a good family and said he didn’t sleep any Monday night after he learned about her trouble.
“She’s touched so many lives. She always was real positive. She was very very encouraging…,” he said.
Blanton, owner of Blanton Supply in Loris, said his family and Mrs. Elvington’s family were close his entire life. They played sports together and spent a lot of time together over the years.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact local police or the HCPD tipline at (843) 915-8477.
Horry Independent editor Kathy Ropp contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.