Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville is coming to North Myrtle Beach in the form of Compass Hotel.
With around 150 rooms, indoor and outdoor swimming areas, a 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill and more, this multistory hotel will have an excellent view of the Atlantic Ocean and a wide stretch of beach.
Groundbreaking at 1717 South Ocean Blvd. will begin later this year, according to a release from the company, and the hotel is set to start serving tourists and locals in 2025.
The company also has plans to open a Margaritaville resort in Myrtle Beach. City spokesperson Mark Kruea said no further information on this project is ready for release.
“We have a dedicated and rich history in Myrtle Beach with our Margaritaville Restaurant and two LandShark Bar & Grill locations,” Jim Wiseman, president of development for Margaritaville said in a release. “With the addition of Compass Hotel North Myrtle Beach and Margaritaville Beach Resort Myrtle Beach, we are expanding our presence and bringing our award-winning hospitality experiences and offerings to the community and its visitors.”
Margaritaville resorts are usually island-inspired with casual luxury along with colorful decorations whereas the Compass Hotels are more modern in their decorations and are smaller, but still provide a luxurious experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.