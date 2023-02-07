Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville is coming to North Myrtle Beach in the form of Compass Hotel.

With around 150 rooms, indoor and outdoor swimming areas, a 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill and more, this multistory hotel will have an excellent view of the Atlantic Ocean and a wide stretch of beach.

Groundbreaking at 1717 South Ocean Blvd. will begin later this year, according to a release from the company, and the hotel is set to start serving tourists and locals in 2025.

The company also has plans to open a Margaritaville resort in Myrtle Beach. City spokesperson Mark Kruea said no further information on this project is ready for release.

“We have a dedicated and rich history in Myrtle Beach with our Margaritaville Restaurant and two LandShark Bar & Grill locations,” Jim Wiseman, president of development for Margaritaville said in a release. “With the addition of Compass Hotel North Myrtle Beach and Margaritaville Beach Resort Myrtle Beach, we are expanding our presence and bringing our award-winning hospitality experiences and offerings to the community and its visitors.”

Margaritaville resorts are usually island-inspired with casual luxury along with colorful decorations whereas the Compass Hotels are more modern in their decorations and are smaller, but still provide a luxurious experience.