The Myrtle Beach Marathon is being pushed back to May 1.
The city council discussed the move from March 6 to May 1 at the Tuesday morning virtual meeting.
The postponement is because the race officials can’t guarantee access to medical care from Grand Strand Medical Center “due to the strain placed on them from COVID-19,” according to the marathon website.
The site states that registered runners will have their registration automatically moved to May 1. The runners do have the option to switch from a physical race to a virtual race if they are unable to participate on the new date.
Additionally, if the May 1 marathon is cancelled because of the pandemic, the participants will be able to get a registration fee refund.
The physical races are the wheelchair and crankchair race beginning at 6:55 a.m.; the full marathon staggered start times beginning at 7 a.m.; the half marathon staggered start times beginning at 7:10 a.m.; and the 5K staggered start beginning at 8 a.m. The races begin on Robert M. Grissom Parkway closer to Mr. Joe White than in prior years. The finish line is in the parking lot of TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark located off 21st Avenue North and Grissom Parkway.
The city had discussed the marathon at a meeting earlier this year stating visitor spending is projected to be more than $1.6 million, city taxes and business license fees are expected to garner the city about $31,000 and the city could expect $5 per runner entry fee for a total between $15,000 and $20,000. The city is expected to spend about $105,000 on such items as solid waste and police officer salary.
The registration fee for runners is $99 for the full marathon, $79 for the half marathon, $40 for the virtual 10K; $40 for the 5K and $20 for the virtual family fun run.
In the wake of the pandemic, the marathon has eliminated the health and wellness expo held the day before the race, placed a requirement for runners to wear masks at the start line and after they finish and eliminating a gear check point to reduce person-to-person contact and crowding at the entrance to the start line.
While the full and half marathons will remain at 26.2 miles and 13.1 miles, the route has been altered to have runners going around the Market Common business district on Farrow Parkway rather than up Howard Avenue as years past.
