A man wanted for attempted murder in Horry County was arrested in Wilmington on Thursday.
According to Jessica Williams, spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department, authorities arrested 30-year-old Anthony Michael Gore in the 1100 block of Rankin Street.
Gore was wanted on charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon after allegedly shooting an individual who tried to intervene during a domestic dispute, Williams said.
Gore, who is awaiting extradition back to South Carolina, is being held in the New Hanover County Jail under no bond.
Story by news partner WMBF.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.