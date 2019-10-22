A man was shot over the weekend in the Murrells Inlet area, according to an Horry County police report.
The Horry County Police Department responded to a home on Vestry Drive around 8:50 p.m. Saturday after a shooting was reported.
Officers arrived and intercepted a Chevrolet Impala leaving the scene, also detaining an individual.
Authorities cleared the house and established a crime scene, the report said. The home's occupants were escorted to a safe location.
The 42-year-old male victim was found inside the home with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, according to the report. Emergency personnel took him to the hospital.
HCPD spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov said the case remains under investigation.
No arrests had been made in connection with the incident at the time of this report.
