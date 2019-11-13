A 24-year-old man was shot multiple times in the Freemont community of Longs last week, according to an Horry County police report.
Police responded to McLeod Seacoast Hospital on the North Strand last Wednesday night for a report of a gunshot victim.
Police were told the victim was driven to the hospital by a female after being shot in “the wrist, thigh and buttocks,” and was being transferred to Grand Strand Medical Center.
We have reached out to the Horry County Police Department for more information.
Check back for updates.
