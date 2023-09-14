A Fayetteville, North Carolina, man was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Mark Verhasselt, also from Fayetteville, the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor's Office said Thursday.

Verhasselt died of gunshot wounds just outside of Myrtle Beach city limits on July 10, 2018. Verhasselt, 42, was found in the parking lot on Bovardia Place near 48th Avenue North.

Marquis Shawn Brown, 32, was arrested in connection with the shooting and was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison, the maximum allowable sentence in South Carolina.

Mary-Ellen Walter, senior assistant solicitor for the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor's Office, prosecuted the case.

“The Horry County Police Department, specifically former Detective Matthew Singleton, did an excellent job with this investigation. They identified Brown within hours of the murder and had him in custody within days,” Walter said in a press release.

HCPD worked with investigators from the fifteenth circuit solicitor’s office to secure the appearance and cooperation of key witnesses, according to the release.