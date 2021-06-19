A 29-year-old man was sentenced to two years in federal prison for sexually assaulting a woman during a flight from Chicago to Myrtle Beach in 2019, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Saturday.
Siva K. Durbesula of India was convicted last year of abusive sexual contact aboard an airplane.
Durbesula was a passenger on a flight from Chicago O'Hare to Myrtle Beach on June 23, 2019, when he sexually assaulted a 22-year-old women seated next to him, according to court documents, witness testimony and evidence presented at trial.
The victim testified at trial, stating Durbesula pulled her toward him and groped her repeatedly midflight. The crew moved Durbesula away from the victim, but he asked to return to his previous seat so he could speak with the victim again.
Authorities said Durbesula was sentenced to the statutory maximum federal prison term.
Durbesula is facing additional charges following an alleged incident in March 2019 on a New York City subway, authorities said. He allegedly pinned a woman into the corner of the subway train and groped her. The victim was able to video record Durbesula exiting the train, which helped New York Police Department identify and charge him, according to authorities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.