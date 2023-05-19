A 32-year-old Darlington man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to the killing of a Myrtle Beach man in 2021.

Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said in a release that Shadow Graham shot and killed Dwayne Patterson after an altercation on July 10, 2021.

Graham pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

Graham is required to serve at least 85% of his sentence before he becomes eligible for a supervised release, Richardson said.

“Graham was apprehended as he was leaving the scene, thanks to the quick actions of the men and women of the Myrtle Beach Police Department in solving this case,” said David P. Caraker Jr., the senior assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Culbertson presided over the hearing.