A man from Little River was convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison for manslaughter and possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime last week, the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office said in a release.
George DeBusk, senior assistant solicitor with the solicitor’s office, said an Horry County jury deliberated most of Friday before convicting 31-year-old Driscoll Riggins of shooting and killing Durance McCray, 32, of Longs, in the parking lot of Captain Archie’s restaurant in North Myrtle Beach in May 2021.
Circuit Court Judge Steven DeBerry sentenced Riggins to 25 years in prison for manslaughter and five years in prison for the weapon charge, with the sentences to run concurrently.
DeBusk praised the North Myrtle Beach Department's speed in developing the case.
“The North Myrtle Beach Police Department did excellent work on this case, and developed a suspect even before the sun rose the following day,” DeBusk said following the trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.