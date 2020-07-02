A 52-year-old man was sentenced to five years in federal prison following an armed robbery at a Loris area store on March 5, 2018.
Fuquan Thompson had pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to commit armed robbery, according to a news release from Peter McCoy Jr., U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina.
Evidence presented to the court showed that Thompson entered the store wearing a black mask, brandished a firearm and demanded money and car keys. A police report said the store is located on S.C. 9-Business.
A clerk at the store gave Thompson some money and the keys to the clerk’s car, the release said, and Thompson left the store.
Officers viewed Thompson on surveillance video and found him a short distance from the store, according to the release.
Thompson had a firearm in his possession, as well as the car keys and money he had taken from the store, the release said.
Judge R. Bryan Harwell sentenced Thompson to five years in federal prison, to be followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision. The federal system does not have parole.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Horry County Police Department.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Hummel of the Florence office prosecuted the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.